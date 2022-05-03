The major news headlines of the day and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at her residence in Copenhagen, Denmark. | Photo Credit: PTI

In Denmark, PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

Centre to ask States to retain and use general public infrastructure created for COVID-19

The States and Union Territories (UTs) would be asked to retain and use the infrastructure put in place for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. He would be writing to the stakeholders in this regard.

April exports cross $38 bn, deficit widens past $20 bn

India exported merchandise worth $38.19 billion in April 2022, 24.2% higher than a year ago, but 9.5% lower than the record $42.2 billion exports in the previous month, as per official estimates released on May 3.

Gujarat Congress leader Ashwin Kotwal resigns from party, set to join BJP

In a huge setback to the Gujarat Congress ahead of the Assembly election, its senior tribal leader and three-time legislator Ashwin Kotwal has resigned from the party as well as from the Assembly and is set to join the BJP.

New Delhi extends assistance of more than $3 billion to Sri Lanka in 2022: Indian High Commission in Colombo

India has committed more than $3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines and credit swaps since January this year, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on May 3, as the island nation tries to navigate through its worst economic crisis since independence.

Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 19,137

India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,84,913, while active cases dipped to 19,137, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Lokpal to get permanent office at World Trade Centre in Delhi, office space bought for ₹ 254 cr.

Four years after the country’s first anti-corruption ombudsman to investigate complaints against public functionaries, including the Prime Minister, was appointed and almost a decade after the Act was passed by Parliament, the Lokpal of India will finally move into a swanky office at World Trade Centre in south Delhi’s Nauroji Nagar.

Months after her election, Cuttack’s Deputy Mayor receives notice for partial demolition of her own house

Months after being elected as Deputy Mayor of Cuttack city, Damayanti Majh i, youngest person to occupy the post, has received notice for partial demolition of her house.

German Opposition leader Friedrich Merz visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go

Germany’s conservative Opposition leader travelled to Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with Ukrainian officials, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn’t be visiting Ukraine any time soon.

IPL 2022 | CSK, RCB square off in important mid-table clash

Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bangalore’s struggling batting line-up puts the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL here on Wednesday.