May 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

ECI bans K. Chandrasekhar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours from today

The Election Commission barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his “objectionable” remarks against the Congress. The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories. The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on May 01. After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Salman Khan house firing | Accused Anuj Thapan dies in hospital after attempt to end his life in police custody

One of the accused, Anuj Thapan (32), who was arrested in connection with firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan, died in a hospital where he was rushed to after attempting to end his life inside the lock-up of Mumbai Police’s crime branch, on May 1 afternoon. The deceased Anuj Thapan, ended his life inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the State-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | Hassan MP seeks 7 days to appear before SIT in Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was served a notice by the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged ‘sex scandal’ to appear for questioning within 24 hours, has sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers. In his first response since the alleged scandal broke, Prajwal Revanna posted on social media on May 1: “I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

Bomb threat to about 100 schools in Delhi and Noida; seems to be a hoax, don’t panic, says police

Panic gripped schools in the national capital after about 100 of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 morning, police officials said. Around 100 schools in both Delhi and Noida received emails threatening a bomb attack on Wednesday early morning. The Delhi and Noida police are currently conducting searches with bomb disposal and dog squads, and have evacuated the premises, police said. Meanwhile, investigation agencies suspect that the email originated from a server located in Russia, sources said. Sources say a single IP address was used to send the email to all schools.

Kharge to decide on Amethi, Rae Bareli seats, announcement soon, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on May 1 said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will finalise the candidates for the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the announcement will be made soon. While addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh said, “CEC has authorized the Congress President for Rae Bareli and Amethi and he will take the decision soon and you will know officially in the next 24 to 30 hours.”

Plea in Supreme Court to set up medical panel to investigate Covishield ‘risk factors’

The controversy over the safety aspects of the Covishield vaccine reached the Supreme Court on May 1 with a petition seeking the constitution of an expert medical panel to study the risk factors. “More than 175 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India. After Covid 19 there have been an increase in deaths due to heart attack and sudden collapse of persons. There have been a number of cases of heart attack even in youngsters. Now after the document filed in UK court by the developer of Covishield, we are compelled to think on the risk and hazardous consequences of Covishield vaccine which have been administered to the citizens at a large number,” the petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari said.

Sandeshkhali land grab case | CBI summons Shajahan’s ‘absconding’ brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 1 issued a summons to the brother of arrested and suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with its ongoing investigation of the alleged land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. Mr. Shajahan’s brother, Sheikh Sirajuddin, who the central probe agency believes has played a crucial role in the scam, has been absconding, he said.

NYPD storms Columbia University again to clear out anti-war student protestors | Ground report

A dramatic scene unfolded late April 30 at 9 p.m. as the New York Police Department (NYPD) brought in a military-grade vehicle with an extendable ramp to gain entry to a window of Hamilton Hall, the campus building occupied by student protestors since April 30 midnight. Dozens of NYPD officers in riot gear swarmed Columbia University around 9:30 p.m. and encircled key areas of the campus including the ‘Gaza Solidary Encampment’ and the Hamilton Hall that had been occupied by anti-war student protesters.

Two Indian spies expelled from Australia for trying to ‘steal secrets’ in 2020: Australian media

Australia expelled two Indian spies in 2020 for allegedly trying to “steal secrets” about sensitive defence projects and airport security, the Australian media reported on April 30. While The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald said two Indian spies were booted out, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation did not mention any number. “Indian spies were kicked out of Australia after being caught trying to steal secrets about sensitive defence projects and airport security, as well as classified information on Australia’s trade relationships,” the ABC report said.

In a first, U.K. sends asylum seeker to Rwanda

In a first, a migrant whose asylum application was rejected by the United Kingdom was sent to Rwanda under a voluntary scheme, according to reports in the British press. The unnamed man, who was relocated under a scheme that pays migrants £3,000 to leave, took a commercial flight out of the U.K. on April 30 and arrived in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, according to The Sun, which first reported the story.

In fresh high, gross GST revenues shoot past ₹2.1 lakh crore in April

Year-end compliances lifted India’s gross Goods and Services Tax revenues past a record ₹2.1 lakh crore in April, reflecting a 12.4% growth over the previous record tally of ₹1.87 lakh crore in the same month last year. Net of refunds, GST revenues for the month were at ₹1.92 lakh crore, 17.1% higher than April 2023’s collection. Revenues from domestic transactions grew 13.4%, the Finance Ministry said, while goods imports yielded an 8.3% uptick in the indirect tax collection, helping GST inflows “breach the landmark milestone of ₹2 lakh crore”.

Eight IPL players named in Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad

Eight players featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League have been named in the 15-member Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad to be led by star all-rounder Rashid Khan. Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been left out of the squad named by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Saleem Safi have been named as travelling reserves for the marquee event to be played in the USA and the Caribbean from June 2.