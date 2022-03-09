The major news headlines of the day and more.

Children fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine look out of a train at the railway station in Lviv on March 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Not working to topple the Ukrainian Government: Russia

Russia said on Wednesday that negotiations with Kyiv to resolve the Ukraine conflict were making headway and underscored that Moscow’s troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian Government.

Pakistani citizen among 17 foreign nationals rescued by India from Sumy

Official sources said besides a Pakistani woman, a Nepalese citizen, two Tunisian and 13 Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by India, along with nearly 700 Indian citizens.

Rajiv Gandhi assasination case | Supreme Court releases Perarivalan on bail

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai found Perarivalan was entitled to be released on bail considering his conduct during his long incarceration, including acquisition of educational qualifications, and ill-health. The Bench directed that Perarivalan’s bail would be subject to conditions imposed by the trial court concerned.

High Court notice to Delhi Police on Sharjeel Imam’s fresh bail plea

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta asked the Delhi Police Crime Branch to file its reply on Mr. Imam’s plea while listing it for further hearing on March 24.

One killed, several injured in Udhampur market blast

According to officials, one person was declared brought dead at the Udhampur hospital. Several injured were shifted to the hospital.

Naga political groups ask State Government to leave dialogue to Centre, negotiators

The Nagaland Government has called all the apex tribal bodies, civil society organisations, women and student organisations, political parties and all the 60 legislators for a consultative meet to deliberate on the crucial Naga political issue at the Chief Minister’s residential office in Kohima on March.

Ukraine should learn Afghanistan lessons, should not get involved in big power games, says Hamid Karzai

In an interview six months after Taliban takeover, former Afghan President also calls on India to reopen Embassy, reengage with Afghanistan.

Shackleton’s ship ‘Endurance’ found beneath Antarctic ice, 100 years on

Despite being stranded on the ice, the 28-man crew of the “Endurance” made it back home alive and theirs is considered one of the great survival stories of human history.

Sensex, Nifty zoom over 2% on gains in Reliance, HDFC twins

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened in the green and further jumped 1,469.64 points or 2.75% to 54,893.73 during the day. It finally settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29%. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 331.90 points or 2.07% to end at 16,345.35.

ICC Test rankings | Jadeja becomes world No.1 all-rounder

Jadeja regained the top all-rounder spot from Jason Holder, who had held the position since February 2021.