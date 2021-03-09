Top news of the day: Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM; Modi inaugurates ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The crisis over Mr. Rawat’s continuance arose after the national leadership of the party despatched two central observers to the State after consistent complaints on Mr. Rawat’s style of functioning within the party and reported popularity in the State. A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party is scheduled for March 10.

The bridge, which was first mooted a decade ago, would immensely benefit Northeast India in trade matters as the same would connect the Chittagong sea port just 100 km from Agartala.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition protests over fuel price hike disrupts both Houses

While the Lok Sabha failed to transact legislative business for the second consecutive day, the Rajya Sabha too could not transact any substantial business over the protests.

The attendance of these parties in committee meetings had fallen from 40% in the last year to 27.60% this year, the Rajya Sabha Chairman informed the House

The authors of the study noted that the Phase-2 results did not asses the efficacy of the vaccine codenamed BBV152.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting on the plea filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism, the trust that owns digital news portal The Wire.

The lapse was highlighted by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who said the top court had ordered the setting up of a national environment regulatory body to ensure independent oversight of green clearances way back in July 2011 in Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited v. Union of India, commonly known as the ‘Lafarge mining case’.

“DRDO has achieved an important milestone in the development of AIP system by proving the land-based prototype on March 8. The plant was operated in endurance mode and max power mode as per the user requirements,” a statement said.

According to some British media reports, a palace statement has been prepared but Queen Elizabeth II is yet to sign it off.

An H-4 visa is issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals. The H-4 visa is normally issued to those who have already started the process of seeking employment-based lawful permanent resident status in the U.S.

Most of the OPEC+ producers, led by world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia, last week decided to extend most output curbs into April.

If the crew experiences any symptoms after 48 hours, they will have to be reviewed by a doctor and will be permitted to fly only after they are “asymptomatic without any medications”.

Kyodo news agency said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as saying.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami’s four-wicket haul was beautifully complemented by Smriti Mandhana’s sparkling 80 not out as India outplayed South Africa by nine wickets in the second women’s ODI to level the five-match series 1-1 in Lucknow.