Top news of the day: Sensex crashes over 1,900 points, number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 43, and more

In their biggest ever single-day drop in absolute terms, the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,941 points and the NSE Nifty tumbled 538 points as no let-up in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread and massive crude oil plunge fuelled global recession fears.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have tested positive in a India taking the total number of cases to 43 on Monday. “Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. One case each has been reported from Kerala, Delhi, UP and Jammu. 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country,” said an official release from the Union Health Ministry. Click here for latest updates

Bangladesh has postponed the main inaugural programme to mark Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary to be held on March 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the event. While both sides have not officially announced the cancellation of his scheduled trip on March 17, the postponement entails that Mr. Modi’s Bangladesh visit “stands cancelled for now”, said a source who is informed about the development.

Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove forthwith the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings of those arrested during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The state owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of sensitive petroleum products like petrol by 24 to 27 paise a litre and diesel by 24 to 26 paise a litre across major cities as the price of international crude oil fell by most in a day since 1991 Gulf war.

Beleaguered private sector lender Yes Bank is hopeful of the moratorium being lifted by this Saturday, its RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar said on Monday. He told PTI that the final approval from the Reserve Bank to the SBI-led resolution plan would result in Yes Bank coming out of the moratorium.

Discovery channel’s Bear Grylls on Monday shared the second teaser of his forthcoming adventure show ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’, marking the small screen debut of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

Heavyweight Cheteshwar Pujara turned up with fever as Bengal nosed ahead against a scratchy Saurashtra on the opening day’s play in the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot.

A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by some men in a car who passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, police said on Monday.

Twitter has used a new policy to identify misleading content for the first time on a post retweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared to show Democratic Party rival Joe Biden endorsing his re-election.