Top news of the day: MEA tells Pakistan to show credible action against terror groups, ED working on initiating legal proceedings against Nirav Modi in U.K., and more

Show us “Naya action”, MEA tells Pakistan

Pakistan’s claims of acting against terrorist groups are “only on paper,” said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday, in its first reaction to the Imran Khan government’s moves over the week, putting strictures against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and seizing properties belonging to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-I-Insaniyat Foundation.

ED working on initiating legal proceedings against Nirav Modi in U.K.: sources

The United Kingdom’s Home Secretary has referred India’s request for the extradition of multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraudcase fugitive Nirav Modi to a court there for initiating legal proceedings against him, according to a senior Enforcement Directorate official.

Nirav Modi tracked down, in swanky London apartment: report

Fugitive billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the $2 billion PNB fraud case, is living openly in a swanky £8-million apartment in London’s West End and is now involved in a new diamond business, a British daily reported on Saturday.

I suppose the thief returned the Rafale documents: Chidambaram on AG’s U-turn

Mocking the Centre’s change of stance on Rafale-related documents published by The Hindu, senior Congress leader P. Chidamabaram noted that they had moved from “stolen documents” on Wednesday to “photo copied documents” on Friday.

Rahul asks Modi to tell nation who released Masood Azhar from jail

Kick-starting the Karnataka leg of the Lok Sabha poll campaign from Haveri, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on who released Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Moulana Masood Azhar from jail in India and took him to Kandahar for handing over to Pakistan.

India ‘reviewing’ Pak request for opening an air route

India is "reviewing" Pakistan's request to open an air route from Mumbai to Karachi and northwards for flights towards Europe, a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

Indian women gift England third T20I, lose series 0-3

India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as England beat the hosts by one run in the third and final women’s Twenty20 International, completing a series whitewash here on Saturday.

BJP, Congress spar over AG’s clarification on Rafale papers

The Congress and the BJP on Friday sparred over Attorney General K.K. Venugopal’s assertion on Friday that the Rafale documents were not stolen from the Defence Ministry.

India will look to address batting collapse in next two games: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday said his team will look to address its recent batting collapse and come back stronger in the remainder of the five-match series. Chasing Australia’s stiff 313 for five, largely built on Usman Khawaja’s (104) maiden ODI ton and skipper Aaron Finch’s 93, India fell short by 32 runs after being dismissed for 281.

Top 3 poll issues will be jobs, jobs & jobs: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs.