Top news of the day: MPs from poll-bound States seek curtailed Budget session; SC asks States to make it clear whether reservation should remain within 50% or not, and more

MPs from poll-bound States seek curtailed Budget session
Lok Sabha members hailing from the poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have requested an early curtailment of the second part of the Budget session that began on Monday morning.
Let’s have Men’s Day too for gender parity, says Sonal Mansingh
Noted classical dancer and nominated Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh left the Upper House members bemused with her demand to institute Men’s Day as a mark of gender equality.
Parliament proceedings | Second phase of Budget session: March 8, 2021
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament began from today amid calls of curtailing it due to upcoming Assembly polls taking place in March-April. As of now, the Session will conclude on April 8.
Army exam paper leak: Major sent to police custody till March 15
A 47-year-old Army officer arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak in Pune was on Monday remanded to police custody till March 15.
India-New Zealand World Test Championship final in Southampton, says Sourav Ganguly
India will play their inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday. Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord’s but Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams.
SC asks States to make it clear whether reservation should remain within 50% or not
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine whether its nearly three-decade-old judgment, which fixed reservation for the marginalised and the poor in government jobs and educational institutions at 50%, needs a re-look.
AI employees consortium disqualified from privatisation bid
The Air India employees consortium has been disqualified from the bidding process for privatisation of the national carrier, according to an internal mail.
Supreme Court has highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday said the Supreme Court, as an institution, had the highest respect for womanhood and recent media reports quoting him as asking an alleged rapist to marry his victim was completely misquoted.
Coronavirus live: March 8, 2021
India has reported 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Health Ministry on Monday.
Delhi Assembly’s Budget session | GSDP estimated to contract 5.6%: Lt. Governor Anil Baijal
The Delhi economy is estimated to suffer a contraction of 5.6% in the gross State domestic product (GSDP) in the current financial year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said on March 8.
‘Saina’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra stars in inspiring sports saga
The trailer of Saina Nehwal’s biopic Saina has been released on International Women’s Day. The film, directed by Amol Gupte and starring Parineeti Chopra as the badminton champion, chronicles the journey of a small-town girl from Haryana all the way towards becoming the top-ranked badminton player in the world, and the many challenges she faces during her climb to the summit.
Farmers’ protest | Women farmers take centre stage at protest sites
Thousands of women farmers held protest marches and delivered speeches at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites at Delhi’s borders on International Women’s Day.
ICC events for women to have more teams from 2026
The ICC tournaments for women cricketers will have more teams from 2026 onwards with the governing body on Monday announcing its expansion plan for the game to mark international women's day.