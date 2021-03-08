Top news of the day: MPs from poll-bound States seek curtailed Budget session; SC asks States to make it clear whether reservation should remain within 50% or not, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Lok Sabha members hailing from the poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have requested an early curtailment of the second part of the Budget session that began on Monday morning.

Noted classical dancer and nominated Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh left the Upper House members bemused with her demand to institute Men’s Day as a mark of gender equality.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament began from today amid calls of curtailing it due to upcoming Assembly polls taking place in March-April. As of now, the Session will conclude on April 8.

A 47-year-old Army officer arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak in Pune was on Monday remanded to police custody till March 15.

India will play their inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday. Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord’s but Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine whether its nearly three-decade-old judgment, which fixed reservation for the marginalised and the poor in government jobs and educational institutions at 50%, needs a re-look.

The Air India employees consortium has been disqualified from the bidding process for privatisation of the national carrier, according to an internal mail.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday said the Supreme Court, as an institution, had the highest respect for womanhood and recent media reports quoting him as asking an alleged rapist to marry his victim was completely misquoted.

India has reported 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Health Ministry on Monday.

The Delhi economy is estimated to suffer a contraction of 5.6% in the gross State domestic product (GSDP) in the current financial year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said on March 8.

The trailer of Saina Nehwal’s biopic Saina has been released on International Women’s Day. The film, directed by Amol Gupte and starring Parineeti Chopra as the badminton champion, chronicles the journey of a small-town girl from Haryana all the way towards becoming the top-ranked badminton player in the world, and the many challenges she faces during her climb to the summit.

Thousands of women farmers held protest marches and delivered speeches at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites at Delhi’s borders on International Women’s Day.

The ICC tournaments for women cricketers will have more teams from 2026 onwards with the governing body on Monday announcing its expansion plan for the game to mark international women's day.