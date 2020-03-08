Top news of the day: Coronavirus cases rise to 39 in India as five more test positive in Kerala, Australia beats India by 85 runs to win Women’s T20 World Cup, and more

Five persons from Ranni in Pathanamthitta have been admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital with fever and symptoms of COVID-19 infection. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 39.

India saved their worst for the last as a brutal Australian side outclassed them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little here Sunday.

Investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore, 44 expensive paintings and a dozen alleged shell firms are at the heart of ED's investigations against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor who was arrested by the agency on Sunday on money laundering charges, officials said.

A couple linked to the Islamic State’s Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said.

From conserving water to fighting for the rights of the disabled, the seven women who were given access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts have made significant contributions in various fields.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the Centre for “tokenism and gimmickry” on Women’s Day on Sunday, and sought to know why the women’s reservation bill was not tabled in Parliament yet.

Amid uncertainties over the leadership issue, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Ajay Maken has said it is high time Rahul Gandhi comes back as party president as he is the most acceptable leader.

A special SIT Judge hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case, in which former BJP Minister Maya Kodnani is an accused, has been transferred as principal district Judge of Valsad by an order of the Gujarat High Court.

In a bid to create an alternative regional outfit in the Union territory, former J&K Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari on Sunday announced a new political party, Jammu Kashmir Apni Party, inducting known faces from other groups especially the PDP.

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday reserved the order in the ‘name and shame’ hoardings case and it will be pronounced on Monday afternoon, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.