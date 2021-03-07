Top news of the day: Maharashtra continues to report highest daily new COVID-19 cases; all-women crew onboard Shipping Corporation of India vessel makes history, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

These six States collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new cases reported in last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on March 7. India has also reported 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87% of the new casualties with Maharashtra registering the maximum of 47, Kerala with 16 and Punjab 12 daily deaths.

The vessel was virtually flagged off by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister on March 6.

Farmers’ protests | Another farmer from Haryana dies by suicide near Tikri border

His body was found hanging by some farmers who informed the police.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, through videoconference on March 7 as part of his address on ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ celebrations.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi says instead of being ‘Didi’ to people Mamata chose to be ‘bua’ to ‘bhatija’

Promising to usher in ‘Asol Paribortan (real change)’ by bringing in development in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally at Brigade parade grounds in Kolkata targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that this is not the same “Didi” that removed Left Front from power.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of Modi’s rally in Kolkata

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met the actor at his Mumbai residence in February setting off speculation that he might join the BJP.

Launching his “Vetri Kodi Eandhi” (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in Kanniyakumari district, he said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the State after the April 6 Assembly polls.

The Chinese Foreign Minister’s comments came at his annual press meet along the sidelines of the National People’s Congress session. Mr. Wang addressed China’s relations with the United States, the EU, Japan and India among other issues.

The challenge is made doubly difficult by fears of harming ordinary citizens who were already suffering from an economic slump worsened by the pandemic but are braving risks of arrest and injury to voice outrage over the military takeover.

The Vatican hopes that the landmark visit will rally the country’s Christian communities and encourage them to stay despite decades of war and instability.

Anita Bhatia, the Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of New York-based U.N. Women, a United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women, stressed on the need for women-focussed policies as nations strive to build back better.

Among the major companies who invested in their overseas ventures during the month included Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Despite a COVID-19 surge, Mumbai has been named as one of the host cities and the tournament will be held behind closed doors at least in in the initial phase of the tournament.

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt shared the highest opening wicket stand against an under-prepared India to give South Africa an emphatic eight-wicket win in the first ODI of the five match series in Lucknow.