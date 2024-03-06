March 06, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 tore into the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will echo throughout West Bengal, where ‘Nari Shakti’ (woman power) would play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally in Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located, Mr. Modi said whatever happened with women in the area “is a matter of shame”. Meanwhile, few buses in which women from Sandeshkhali were travelling to PM Narendra Modi’s rally were stopped at multiple places by the police citing “security protocol”, BJP leaders alleged. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi unveiled multiple metro projects across the country, including the underwater metro line in Kolkata.

Sandeshkhali violence | West Bengal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court against transfer of probe to CBI

The West Bengal Government on March 6 sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5. “You move an application. The CJI takes note of [urgent listing] applications during lunch hour. He will order listing of the plea,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna said responding to the plea.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA announces ₹10 lakh reward for information on prime suspect

The National Investigation Agency on March 6 announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. On its official X (formerly twitter) handle, the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe. The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.

Hyderabadi man, forced to fight for Russia, dies

Mohammed Afsan, the Hyderabadi man forced to fight for Russia, has died. Speaking to The Hindu, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaddudin Owaisi, who has been in constant contact with Mohammed Irfan, the victim’s brother, said that after several attempts, his family finally received word of Mr. Afsan’s death on March 6. “An Indian Embassy staffer confirmed that Afsan passed away,” Mr. Owaisi said. Though information about his death was received on March 6, it is unclear when he died.

Supreme Court holds that trees in Corbett tiger reserve fell prey to greed, nexus between politicians and officials

The Supreme Court on March 6 condemned the illegal felling of over 6,000 trees to construct buildings ostensibly for “eco-tourism” at the Corbett tiger reserve in Uttarakhand as a “classic case” of the greedy nexus between politicians and officials working to devastate the environment for short-term commercial ends. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai also directed the Environment Ministry to form a specialised committee to study and recommend whether tiger safaris should be permitted in the buffer or fringe areas of a tiger reserve.

Sanatana Dharma row | Madras High Court refrains from issuing quo warranto against T.N. Ministers, MP

The Madras High Court on March 6 refused to issue a quo warranto against Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Nilgiris Member of Parliament A. Raja, in connection with the Sanatana Dharma row. Justice Anita Sumanth held that the relief sought for by three different writ petitioners was premature, since multiple FIRs regarding the row were pending before different police stations but there had been no conviction so far. Therefore, writs of quo warranto could not be issued at the present stage, she said.

Opposition Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura

The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on March 6. The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.

Will recommend implementation of NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, March 6, said that he will send a recommendation to the Centre for implementing the National Register for Citizens in the State as his Government cannot do it alone. Mr. Singh’s statement came a few days after the Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the NRC in the state “in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general”.

Nikki Haley to suspend her campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on March 6 after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination. Three people with direct knowledge, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Ms. Haley’s decision ahead of an announcement by her scheduled for March 6 morning.

Resolution submitted in Pakistan Senate demanding release of Imran Khan, Qureshi, other leaders

Jailed ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has submitted a resolution in the Senate calling for the release of the incarcerated leader, his wife Bushra, his close aide, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, saying “political vendetta” has destroyed the country’s economy and reputation. Submitted by party Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, the resolution calls for the release of the PTI party leaders, alleging that they were convicted under “false cases”, the Dawn newspaper reported.

U.S. destroyer shoots down missile and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

A U.S. destroyer shot down drones and a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward it in the Red Sea, officials said on March 6, as the Indian navy released images of it fighting a fire aboard a container ship earlier targeted by the Houthis. The assault on March 5 apparently targeted the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that has been involved in the American campaign against the rebels, who have launched attacks over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

RBI directs card issuers to provide options for customers to choose card networks

The RBI has issued directions to card issuers not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks. As per this direction, the card issuers will have to provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue. For existing cardholders, this option needs to be provided at the time of the next renewal.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud

Spanish state prosecutors have accused Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud, claiming he used shell companies to hide parts of his income during his first stint at the club a decade ago. Prosecutors said in a statement on Mach 6 that they are accusing Ancelotti of two accounts of tax fraud that would be punishable with four years and nine months of prison. They accused the Italian coach of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015 by only declaring the income he received from Real Madrid while omitting his income from image rights.

Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest delivery in women’s cricket, breaches 130kmph

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail created history by bowling the fastest delivery ever recorded in women’s cricket, breaching the 130kph barrier for the first time since the introduction of speed guns. Playing for Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ismail shattered the record by clocking 132.1km/h (82.08mph), her thunderbolt smashing into the pad of former Australia captain Meg Lanning.