Top news of the day: Farmers block Haryana highway as protests complete 100 days; India enters World Test Championship final, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers’ protests | Farmers block Haryana expressway

Agitating farmers on Saturday held blockades at several points on the 135-km-long Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, which connects five districts of Haryana, in response to a call from farmer unions to protest against the farm laws. The protests led to traffic snarls and diversions at many points.

India faces New Zealand at the Lords in June 2021.

The death toll reached 1,57,656 with 108 more fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which the daily rise in fresh cases remained below 18,000.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.94 crore.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reiterated through a gazette notification that Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders can lay claim to “only NRI (Non Resident Indian) quota seats” in educational institutions based on all-India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (Mains), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or other such all-India professional tests.

Mr. Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on February 12.

Uttarakhand disaster | Heavy rains, rise in overall temp in 4 decades could have led to rock collapse

The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.

“On an experimental basis, and as a pilot scheme, the final hearings/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may be heard in the hybrid mode, as may be decided by the bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the courtrooms; all other matters, including those listed on Mondays and Fridays, shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode,” said the SOP issued by the apex court.

Guidelines can undermine media freedom, the Guild says.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on March 5 in the Anupgarh area of Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner belt, officials added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won a trust vote in the National Assembly amid a boycott call by the Opposition parties, strengthening his government’s legitimacy after an embarrassing defeat of the finance minister in the hotly-contested Senate elections.

The Covax global vaccine-sharing facility shipped more than 20 million doses to 20 countries as the scheme aimed at ensuring poorer nations get access to jabs took off this week.

The Minister in charge of overseeing the U.K.’s vaccination programme said the vaccine doses developed by the Serum Institute of India, in collaboration with Oxford/AstraZeneca, were always intended for Britain and that assurances have been sought that the delivery would not impact other supplies.

In a letter to Mr. Biden, Republican Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged the President to reject the upcoming proposal at the World Trade Organisation.

He was listed as the 26th richest person in India by the Forbes Magazine in 2020. He also served as a member of the National Executive Committee of the FICCI.

“Celebrating 50 glorious years of the legendary former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut today,” the BCCI tweeted.