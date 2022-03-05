The major news headlines of the day and more.

Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Photo: Twitter/@AyBurlachenko via Reuters

Evacuations halted in Ukraine area where ceasefire pledged

What looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart on Saturday as Ukrainian officials said the work to remove civilians had halted amid shelling hours after Russia announced the deal.

We don’t see India-Russia relationship only in context of Ukraine crisis, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister says India has always maintained talks and diplomacy should be employed to establish peace.

From Kyiv to India: A tale of courage, strength and empathy

Indian techie, family show exemplary valour to rescue a couple and their two-month-old child

PM Modi interacts with intellectuals in Varanasi; seeks another term for BJP in U.P.

Mr. Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, also stressed the need for a stable government in the State which can take bold decisions, according to the participants. Nearly 200 participants interacted with the Prime Minister at the ‘ Prabudh Varg Sammelan‘ held at Raman Niwas in Varanasi.

Manipur Assembly Elections | 67.77% turnout recorded till 3 p.m.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 1,247 polling stations across 22 constituencies in the second- and final phase of the Assembly elections.

Govt panel recommends permission for phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose

The DCGI on February 4 granted emergency use permission to Sputnik Light vaccine in India, subject to certain regulatory provisions.

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Interior Minister on Saturday vowed to arrest the masterminds behind a deadly suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group on a crowded Shia mosque during Friday prayers here that killed at least 62 people and injured nearly 200 others.

China hikes military spending by 7.1%, announces 5.5% GDP target

A draft budget, which the National People’s Congress will approve, said defence spending would be hiked to 1.45 trillion Yuan or around $230 billion.

Availability of green real estate assets in India up 37% in last 5 years: Report

Over the past decade, green real estate assets across top six cities in India — NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, grew tremendously, with their share in the total office stock increasing from 24% in 2011 to 31% in 2021.

Ind vs SL | ‘Rockstar Ravindra’ puts India in driver’s seat

Ravindra Jadeja paid a fitting tribute to one of his earliest mentors Shane Warne with a majestic 175 not out as India took complete command of the opening Test against Sri Lanka with a mammoth first innings total of 574/8 declared on the second day in Mohali.

India women begin elusive trophy search with World Cup opener against Pakistan

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.