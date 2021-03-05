Top news of the day: 9 awarded death sentence in Bihar hooch case; Supreme Court says new rules to regulate OTT platforms lack teeth, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Nine persons were awarded the death sentence and four life imprisonments on March 5, after being held guilty by a local court in Gopalganj district in the Khajurbanni hooch tragedy in which as many as 19 people had died and six had lost their eye-sight. The local court of Additional District Judge-2 of Gopalganj district held all 13 accused persons guilty in the case and awarded death sentence to nine of them and life imprisonment to four women.

The Supreme Court has said the government’s new rules to regulate OTT (over-the-top) platforms lacked teeth to punish violators or to screen offensive content even as it protected Amazon Prime Video India Commercial head Aparna Purohit from arrest in the Tandav web series row.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Mamata to contest from Nandigram, announces Trinamool candidates for 291 seats

The party’s list comprises people from different sections of society such as women, youth, film stars, sportspersons and retired bureaucrats. The list has 51 women, 79 SC and 17 ST candidates. The Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha will announce names for remaining three seats of the Darjeeling hills.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, went missing on March 4 night. His body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road, a senior official of Thane Police said. Mansukh’s Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near Mr. Ambani's multi-storey residence in South Mumbai on February 25.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,548 in the country with 113 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m. on March 5 showed.

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are required to take a special permission from the central government if they want to be involved in any missionary, Tabligh or journalistic activities in the country.

A Hurriyat spokesman said police officials visited the Mirwaiz’s residence on March 4 evening “to convey to him that he continues to be under house arrest” and “will not be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers”.

Amaravati land purchase | No coercive action, A.P. informs Supreme court

The Andhra Pradesh government orally stated in the Supreme Court that it would not take any coercive action against persons named in an FIR concerning the “illegal purchase” of land in Amaravati and was further willing to hand over the case to the CBI for a court-monitored investigation.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde issued notice on a petition filed by Thangjam Santa Singh @ Santa Khurai, represented by advocates Jayna Kothari and Thulasi K. Raj, which said the prohibition affected these communities during the pandemic as their members could not donate or receive blood, a healing element, during the public health crisis.

The man’s lawyer claimed that his wife had harassed him by taking numerous Tik-Tok videos. “Videos of obscenity,” the lawyer declared. But the court was nonplussed by the submission. “If she had done that and you cannot get along with her, you can divorce her. There is no need to resort to cruelty on her,” Chief Justice Bobde said.

This follows a key defeat in this week's closely-contested Senate elections. Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate and former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on March 3, in a major blow to Mr. Khan, who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

The pontiff's landmark visit has been months in the making and is the first papal visit to Iraq, one that eluded his predecessors.

Addressing a webinar on PLI scheme, organised by Department of Industry and International Trade (DPIIT) and NITI Aayog, through video conference, Mr. Modi said the government is continuously carrying out reforms to boost domestic manufacturing.

Ms. Sitharaman, who increased central excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record margin in 2020 to mop up gains arising from international oil prices plunging to a two-decade low, remained non-committal on taking the first step to cut central taxes to give relief to consumers.

Ind vs Eng fourth Test | Rishabh Pant smashes hundred as India seize control from England

Visitors managed to make inroads every time when a partnership seemed to be on the horizon.