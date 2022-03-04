The major news headlines of the day and more.

Surveillance camera footage shows Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine on March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Photo: Zaporizhzhya NPP via Reuters

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant

Russian forces seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of a catastrophic accident. The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said that the fire had been extinguished and no radiation leak had been detected, with site staff still able to work at the Zaporizhzhia site. Russia’s Defence Ministry in turn blamed Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Open helplines to know whereabouts of Indian nationals and students in Ukraine, Supreme Court suggests to Government

“We are concerned... You can keep an online helpline so that parents, families can know where the students are... Some State governments are doing it in their State bhavana... Trying to contact children. You work out something, we are not passing any orders,” Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre.

India abstains in UNHRC vote on establishing independent commission of inquiry on Russia-Ukraine crisis

There were 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

“Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting,” the Minister told the media.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy melt snow for water

Indian students stuck in Sumy, Ukraine, are in dire situation. After a bomb exploded in the city on Thursday evening, there is no water supply to them. The students said that they are forced to collect snow, melt and use it for drinking, cooking.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Supreme Court to hear plea by farmers’ kin challenging bail to Union Minister’s son

Petitioners say prime accused has been granted bail for extraneous reasons.

Higher stakes for Congress in final phase of Manipur polls

The stakes for the Congress are higher than arch-rival BJP in the second and final phase of polling for 22 Assembly seats in Manipur on March 5. The Imphal and Jiribam Valleys together have 11 of these seats. The hills around, mostly dominated by the Nagas, account for the remaining 11 constituencies. The Congress had won 12 of these 22 seats in the 2017 polls

Death toll in mosque bombing rises to 45, say police

A powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar.

Investors wealth slumps over ₹5.59 lakh crore in three days of market fall

Tracking decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged ₹5,59,623.71 crore to ₹2,46,79,421.38 crore in three days.

Ind vs SL first Test | Pant makes statement in Kohli’s landmark 100th Test

Indian cricket’s rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test in Mohali.