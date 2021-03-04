Top news of the day: Bengaluru and Shimla top Ease of Living Index; Supreme Court says some content hosted by OTT platforms were pornographic, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government’s ‘Ease of Living Index’ on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai. Shimla topped the category of cities with ‘population less than million’.

“Traditional film viewing has become extinct. Now films and web series are viewed by the public on these platforms. Should there not be some screening? We feel there should be some screening... There is pornography on some films,” Justice Ashok Bhushan, leading a Bench, also comprising Justice R. Subhash Reddy, observed.

“We are not utilising it fully. At the same time, we are donating, or selling it to foreign countries. There has to be a sense of urgency,” a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli observed.

The death toll increased to 1,57,435 with 89 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. on March 4 showed. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Officials said the jawans and JCOs will be attending specific sessions related to human resource issues during the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference that began on March 4.

A study released by Campaign Against Child Labour (CACL)-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ‘Lost Gains - COVID-19 - Reversing the situation of child labour, A rapid survey’ points out that child labour, among vulnerable communities, has increased by nearly 280% in the State compared to the pre-COVID-19 situation.

Even as he hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the three farm laws, former Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has asked his own party’s government in Punjab to use its power to legislate to ensure assured procurement of oilseeds and lentils at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres, an official of the trust said on Thursday.

Statement comes in backdrop of increased incidents of killings of Bangladesh nationals in 2020.

New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the country’s largest city, that have been scenes of violence for the past few days. Police again used force to try to disperse the crowds, according to social media accounts.

An interim government strategy document said the Biden administration would deepen its partnership with India and work alongside New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and other ASEAN members to advance its objectives.

In 1926, a seventeenth-century trunk containing over 2000 unclaimed letters was bequeathed to the Dutch postal museum. The letters were closed using an ancient technique called letterlocking, in which the writing paper is intricately folded and secured to become its own envelopes. Now an international team of researchers has virtually unfolded and unlocked the contents of one of the letters and the findings were published on March 2 in Nature Communications.

At a meeting in Srinagar, the board, chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, “recommended 8.50% annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2020-21”, a statement by EPFO said.

Diesel will come at ₹ 68 a litre and the revenue loss for the Centre and states will be only ₹ 1 lakh crore or 0.4 % of GDP, according to the calculation by the economists made under the assumption of global crude prices at $ 60 a barrel and exchange rate at ₹ 73 per dollar.

India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1 | Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control

England’s batsmen lost the battle of both mind and skills in yet another shoddy performance to surrender the momentum to India with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin calling the shots on the opening day of the fourth and final Test on March 4.