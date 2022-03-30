The major news headlines of the day and more.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures on his arrival to address a rally of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Imran Khan suffers setback as key coalition partner sides with opposition ahead of no-trust vote

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet amidst reports that two Ministers belonging to the ruling coalition partner MQM-P have resigned after their party announced that it will support the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.

AAP says ‘BJP goons’ vandalised Kejriwal’s residence

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that after the AAP’s huge victory in Punjab, the BJP wanted to murder Mr. Kejriwal. “Today’s attack is a planned one,” he alleged. Mr. Sisodia said the party will file a police complaint.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Supreme Court confronts U.P. on Ashish Mishra’s bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday confronted Uttar Pradesh Government, saying the retired judge appointed by the court to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case investigation had himself urged the State to appeal against the bail granted to prime accused Ashish Mishra, a Union Minister’s son. The State had, however, not appealed the Allahabad High Court’s bail order in the Supreme Court.

Rajya Sabha approves Bill to amend SC list in Jharkhand

Bhogta caste will be included instead as a Scheduled Tribe.

Paswan family evicted from 12, Janpath

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday sent a team to evict the family of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan from 12, Janpath, the bungalow he had lived in from 1989 till his death in 2020, according to sources aware of the development.

Mamata cries foul over BJP’s fact-finding report on Rampurhat violence

Nine people lost their lives when several houses were set on fire at Bogtui village in Rampurhat block in Birbhum district on March 21. The violence was in retaliation to the murder of Trinamool Congress deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh hours ago the same evening. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed a CBI probe into the violence.

Dearness allowance hiked by 3% for Central government staff

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the amount that would lead to an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of basic pay or pension with effect from January 1, to “compensate for price rise,” a government statement said.

Gadkari arrives at Parliament in green hydrogen-fuelled car

Speaking to reporters outside his residence before leaving for Parliament, Mr. Gadkari outlined the need to raise more awareness about green hydrogen and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

India working overtime to ensure swift assistance to Sri Lanka, says Jaishankar

“In a situation like this, things cannot be done at a normal pace. Everything must be fast-tracked. Our system is working overtime. What would have taken weeks earlier is now taking days,” he said, adding that the recently finalised Indian credit line of $1 billion for essential imports would be operationalised “very soon.”

Sri Lanka plunges into 10-hour daily power cut as fuel crisis worsens

The island nation has been facing a seven-hour power outage since the beginning of the month.

Ukraine war’s food crisis is worst since WWII: UN food chief

The UN food chief has warned that the war in Ukraine has created “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” and will have a global impact “beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II” because many of the Ukrainian farmers who produce a significant amount of the world’s wheat are now fighting Russians.

Defence Ministry inks two contracts worth ₹3,102 crore with BEL

The MoD and the BEL-Bengaluru concluded the contract for the supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The overall cost is estimated to be ₹1,993 crore, as per a statement from BEL on Wednesday.

IPL 2022 | Chennai, Lucknow seek improvement in top-order batting after opening losses

Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.