Top news of the day: President Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS; Manipur withdraws letter on turning away Myanmar refugees, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“I congratulate the team of doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The letter issued last week directed officials to not set up any camps for Myanmar nationals crossing the border into India and to ‘politely turn away’ those seeking refuge.

During a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi. Tests have to increase in these areas. There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar.” NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said, “The current situation in the country is going from bad to worse. The trends show that the virus is still very active.”

India itself has received more than a third of the nearly 28 million Indian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far by the global programme for poor countries, according to data from UNICEF and vaccine alliance Gavi.

The aviation safety watchdog said during the surveillance of some airports, compliance was not satisfactory.

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold like Judas betrayed Jesus, says Modi

Calling upon the youth in the State to reject the LDF and the UDF, Mr. Modi said both were masters of vote-bank politics and shared the same objective of making money.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

“By defeating Mamata didi in Nandigram, you can bring about the much-desired change in West Bengal. You defeat her here, The TMC will automatically get defeated in other parts of the State,” the Union Home Minister said in Nandigram.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Modi calls A. Raja ‘an outdated 2G missile’

The Prime Ministers slams the DMK leader for insulting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother.

Assam Assembly Elections | People have understood there is no relation between ‘jumlas’ and development: Rahul Gandhi

“What did the central government do to wipe the tears of crores of daily wage labourers, including those working in tea estates,” he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the policemen guarding the councillors “failed to retaliate to the fire of militants”.

The Ever Given was safely anchored Tuesday in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, after salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-size vessel on Monday afternoon. The grounding of the ship had halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

Customers who hold bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts to make purchases, the company said.

Indian Premier League | Puma becomes official kit partner of RCB

Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.