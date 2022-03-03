The major news headlines of the day and more.

A child looks out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, enroute to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia on March 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine delegation heads to second round of talks with Russia

A Ukrainian delegation has left to hold the second round of negotiations talks with Russia on the Belarus-Poland border. The talks will be held on a day when Ukraine lost its first major city to Russian forces. The number of people fleeing Ukraine reached 1 million, according to the UNHCR, and is expected to grow in the coming days as Russian forces continue to advance into Ukranian territory.

Supreme Court tells Attorney-General to talk to Centre over evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana called for the Attorney General, the top law officer of the government, when a lawyer from Kashmir made an urgent mentioning on behalf of a girl student who, he said, was among a group of 30 stranded at the border.

Medical student’s death in Ukraine triggers growing opposition to NEET in Karnataka

Opponents say 99% of students who clear NEET got coaching that leaves rural children out; and these students are unable to afford a seat in private college.

PM Modi to attend virtual meeting of Quad leaders

“The Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad Leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders’ initiatives announced as part of the Quad’s contemporary and positive agenda,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

2020 Delhi riots | Court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that the order on the bail plea of Mr. Khalid would be pronounced on March 14.

Income Tax department accuses multinational group of tax evasion

An agency source confirmed the group’s identity as Huwaei. In a statement on February 16, Huawei had said: “We have been informed of the visit of Income–Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure.”

U.P. Assembly polls | Over 53% polling till 5 p.m. in phase 6

Over 53% voting was recorded till 5 p.m. in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 3. The prominent faces among the 676 candidates for 57 seats spread across 10 districts in this phase include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.

Manipur Assembly polls | BJP bid to breach strongest Congress bastion

Leitanthem Basanta’s father, Leitanthem Tomba had kept the Congress at bay in Thoubal — first as the MLA of the Manipur People’s Party in 1995 and then from the Federal Party of Manipur in 2002 — until he met more than his match in former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in 2007. As the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Thoubal this time, Mr. Basanta’s mission is more than just “avenging” his father’s defeat.

Centre directs States to replace near-expiry COVID-19 vaccines in private facilities

Letter from Health Ministry says regular reviews must be undertaken.

China denies asking Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until post-Olympics, denounces report

“ The New York Times report is purely fake news, and such behaviours of diverting attentions and shifting blames are very despicable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. The Times article cited a “Western intelligence report” considered credible by officials. “The report indicates that senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week,” the Times wrote.

Explained | What is a vacuum bomb, which Russia has been accused of using in Ukraine?

Claims of the use of vacuum bombs have not been officially verified, but ground reports suggest that Russian thermobaric rocket launchers have been spotted in Ukraine.

Sensex, Nifty settle lower as oil prices surge

Sensex closed 527 points lower at 55,102 while Nifty ended the day 108 points lower at 16,498.

A ‘Testy Treat’: Rohit’s Team India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli’s 100th Test

If one looks back at Indian team’s journey since its inception in international cricket back in 1932, it has been about stars, superstars, and megastars, who become the reason for the footfall at turnstiles of various stadiums across the country.