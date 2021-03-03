Top news of the day: Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN shows 81% efficacy in interim analysis; Supreme Court says voicing dissent against government does not amount to sedition, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

COVAXIN is one of the two vaccines approved for use in the country thus far and is being used as part of the immunisation programme rolled out on January 16. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given the emergency use authorisation for the vaccine in clinical trial mode, raising questions about its effectiveness.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of COVAXIN.

In the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on March 3, 14,989 new cases were registered with Maharashtra reporting the highest of 7,863, followed by Kerala (2,938) and Punjab (729).

Court rejects plea to “terminate” Lok Sabha membership of Farooq Abdullah and book him for sedition.

The searches are said to be part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Mr. Jarkiholi led the team of 17 MLAs from the Opposition parties who switched to the BJP from the Congress, which eventually led to the fall of the Congress–JD(S) coalition government and formation of the BJP government.

Addressing a webinar on education initiatives in the Union Budget, he said that the focus on learning in local languages was one of the most important improvements being brought through the new National Education Policy.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. K. Nagaraj Naidu said that India continues to stand with the people of Syria in the grave hour of need.

The Biden administration will stop pursuing the nomination of Indian American Neera Tanden for Director of the powerful Office of Management & Budget (OBM), after Ms. Tanden wrote to the President withdrawing her nomination. It had increasingly become clear that Ms. Tanden could not win enough support in an evenly divided Senate.

Texas will also do away with limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors, said Governor Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock. He said the new rules would take effect March 10.

At least seven people were killed as Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy protesters Wednesday, after the junta hit half a dozen detained journalists, including an Associated Press photographer, with criminal charges.

The amended rules have enlarged the scope of complaints to ombudsmen from only disputes earlier to deficiencies in service on the part of insurers, agents, brokers and other intermediaries.

Bengaluru-headquartered information technology services major Wipro Limited has announced that it has joined the Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative launched by the WEF to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace.

England's Dawid Malan retains top spot with 915 points.