March 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | Karnataka to vote on May 10

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections on March 29. The State will go to polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13. Elections will be held in 224 constituencies. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24.

Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on March 29 to ramp up oil sales to India, as Moscow seeks new buyers in the wake of tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin’s decision to deploy its military to Ukraine last February saw Russia’s share of the European market collapse as Kyiv’s allies levied sanctions on the Russian oil sector. Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.

India mother of democracy; home to idea of elected leaders much before rest of world: PM Modi

Describing India as the mother of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 said the country has become the fastest-growing major economy despite many global challenges and this proves that the democracy can deliver. In a virtual address to the Summit for Democracy, 2023, Mr. Modi also said that every initiative of his government is powered by collective efforts of the citizens of India. “India, despite the many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for the democracy and the world. This itself says that democracy can deliver,” he said.

Connectivity projects should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity: NSA Doval

International connectivity projects should respect “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the nations, said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on March 29. Addressing the meeting of security representatives of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Mr. Doval focused on terror-financing and called upon all member countries to support relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Parliament Budget Session | Opposition continues protests over Adani row; Lok Sabha passes The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha once again had a day of minimal productivity as the Opposition continued to press its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into allegations against the Adani Group. The Lok Sabha, resuming at noon, passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with members voting by a show of hands as vociferous protests continued. Both Houses of Parliament resumed proceedings for the day at 11 a.m. but were soon adjourned amid continued protests. Proceedings will resume on April 3, Monday, at 11 a.m.

More than 19,000 SC, ST and OBC students dropped out of IITs and IIMs in 5 years; no case of caste discrimination: Government

More than 19,000 students from OBC, SC and ST categories dropped out from Central Universities, IITs, and IIMs during 2018-2023, according to the Ministry of Education. The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha. According to available records, the number of drop out students from 2018 to 2023 in Central Universities, IITs and IIMs in various courses is 19,256.

Centre directed to block 30,310 web links since 2018: I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells LS

The government issued directions to block 30,310 web links, including social media links, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc. since 2018, Parliament was informed on March 29. Electronics and I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the day informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs that were received from nodal officers in various Ministries, departments and States for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000.

Reinstated Lakshadweep MP dubs his restoration as an encouraging sign for Rahul Gandhi

P.P. Mohammed Faizal has dubbed his restoration as MP of Lakshadweep on March 29 as an encouraging sign for senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who stands disqualified as Wayanad MP by the Lok Sabha Secretariat following his conviction by a Surat court for criminal defamation. “I can confidently say that Rahul Gandhi will be back in the House once he gets the conviction stayed by the court,” Mr. Faizal told The Hindu over phone after attending his maiden Parliament session after being restored as Lakshadweep MP.

Attacks on Christian community, institutions | Supreme Court gives Home Ministry two weeks to collate data on action taken by at least eight States

The Supreme Court on March 29 gave the Home Ministry exactly two weeks to collate data on action taken by at least eight States regarding the registration of FIRs, status of investigation, arrests and charge sheets filed in incidents petitioners allege as attacks targeting Christian community and institutions. Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud pointed out that the order to collate the details and file a report in the apex court was given to the Ministry in September last year. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, for the Ministry, said some of the States took time to respond.

Russia stops sharing missile test info with U.S., launches drills of its nuclear missile forces

A senior Russian diplomat said on March 29 that Moscow will no longer inform the U.S. about its missile tests, an announcement that came as the Russian military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that Moscow has halted all information exchanges with Washington after previously suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the U.S.

Paris trash strike ends, pension protest numbers shrink

Striking sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work on March 29 — potentially ending one of the most enduring symbols of resistance to French President Emmanuel Marcon’s controversial pension bill, as nationwide protests also appeared to be winding down. Clean-up crews were set on the day to start picking up heaps of trash that had piled up over their weekslong strike beginning March 6 — as well as debris from the streets following the tenth nationwide anti-pension reform protest a day earlier.

Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 29 rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions. The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between Israel and the U.S. over Mr. Netanyahu’s judicial changes, which he postponed after massive protests. Asked by reporters late on March 28 what he hopes the premier does with the legislation, Mr. Biden replied, “I hope he walks away from it.” The President added that Mr. Netanyahu’s government “cannot continue down this road” and urged compromise on the plan roiling Israel.

Calls mount for Taliban to free girls’ education activist

Calls mounted Wednesday for the Taliban to free a girls’ education activist arrested earlier this week in Kabul, as a government Minister defended the detention. Matiullah Wesa, founder and president of Pen Path — a local nongovernmental group that travels across Afghanistan with a mobile school and library — was arrested in the Afghan capital on Monday.

Adani says $2.15 billion share-backed loans paid off; only operating company liabilities remain

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group has paid off all of the $2.15 billion loans taken pledging their shares in the conglomerate, and only debt at operating company level remains, Adani Group said seeking to assure investors of its ability to repay debt. Adani Group in a statement termed reports of the group not completing repayment of $2.15 billion share-backed debt “baseless and deliberately mischievous.” “Adani has completed full prepayment of margin linked share-backed financing aggregating to USD 2.15 billion (as was announced on March 12) and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released,” it said.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger become first managers to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on March 29 became the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The two men locked horns during a period of intense rivalry starting in the 1990s, winning 16 English top-flight titles between them.