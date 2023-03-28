March 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to abide by notice to vacate MP bungalow ‘without prejudice to his rights’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat saying “without prejudice to his rights”, he will abide by the details of their letter to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul’s Savarkar remark | Sharad Pawar asks Congress to tone down attack

Opposition leaders said the Congress has agreed to tone down its criticism of Savarkar, which has led to unease among the NCP and the Shiv Sena, its alliance partners in Maharashtra.

Edappadi Palaniswami declared AIADMK general secretary

Moments after the Madras High Court dismissed interim applications filed by former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and a few of his colleagues against resolutions of the July 11, 2022 party general council and the consequent general secretary election, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was declared elected as the party’s general secretary.

Deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar extended beyond March 31

According to the earlier directive, failure to link PAN and Aadhaar by March 31 would have attracted several repercussions, including the PAN becoming inoperative. With the extension, one can get them linked before June 30.

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on provident fund for 2022-23

A government release said the interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette after approval of the Ministry of Finance, following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into its subscribers’ accounts.

Lakshadweep MP Faizal’s petition | Supreme Court asks what fundamental right was violated

Mr. Faizal moved the Supreme Court stating that even though his conviction in a case of attempt to murder was suspended, his Lok Sabha membership had not been restored.

Fomer MP Atiq Ahmed gets life imprisonment in 2006 Umesh Pal abduction case

The former Lok Sabha member from Phulpur, Ahmed and two others, Khan Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi, were convicted and given life imprisonment, and ordered to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the family of Umesh Pal.

BBC News Punjabi Twitter account ‘withheld’ in India

This comes as police claim to pursue the pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers. The Indian offices of the BBC were ‘surveyed’ by the Income Tax Department shortly after the release of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question.

Second Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada this month

In the latest incident, the statue placed at Peace Square on the Burnaby campus at Simon Fraser University was vandalised, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said.

At least 39 people dead in fire at migrant detention facility in Mexico

The fire broke out shortly before midnight at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilisation of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.

Suu Kyi’s party faces dissolution in Myanmar

The political party led by Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to face automatic dissolution by the military-appointed election commission on midnight March 28 because it declined to register for a planned general election it denounced as a sham.

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

The action has been taken against 76 companies in the first phase of a special drive against the manufacture of substandard drugs, a source said.

Alibaba to split into six units, explore IPOs

The six units will include Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Each of the six will be managed by its own CEO and board of directors.

Ben Stokes to play as specialist batter at start of IPL 2023

England Test captain Ben Stokes will be available only as a specialist batter for Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the Indian Premier League 2023.