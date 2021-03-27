Top news of the day: Violence mars early polling in Bengal, more than 70% turnout in Assam; Myanmar security forces kill dozens in deadliest day since coup, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

West Bengal Assembly Elections phase 1 | Violence mars early polling

Over 70% of the 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 3 p.m. in 30 seats, which went to polls.

Assam Assembly Elections Phase 1 | Voter turnout 72.1% at 5 p.m.

Over 260 candidates, including 23 women, were in the fray for the 47 constituencies where voting was held.

It is different from State to State as to how you achieve the objective of defeating the BJP, says CPI(M) general secretary.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Smriti challenges Kamal to a debate with BJP candidate Vanathi

“The debate will help voters see the difference like milk and water,” the Union Minister said

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total as darkness fell at 93, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns. The online news site Myanmar Now reported the death toll had reached 91.

Even with fewer numbers, the standard operating procedure is conspicuous by its absence in this large congregation of humanity.

The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on March 27.

Based on the rates of evolution seen in the endemic common cold coronaviruses, scientists believe SARS-CoV-2 will start to change more slowly once infections start to die down.

Yugraj Singh, who works for a food delivery app, was called by the NIA for questioning in a narco-terror case on March 26. It is alleged that Mr. Singh was beaten in NIA’s custody and was later admitted in a government hospital in Jammu.

An apparent bureaucratic delay has deprived families of 16 migrant labourers crushed by a train in Maharashtra during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in May 2020 from getting their death certificates.

The two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy makes an exit from the women’s doubles category.