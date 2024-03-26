March 26, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

BRS leader Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9 by Delhi court

BRS leader K. Kavitha, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, was remanded to judicial custody till April 9 by a Delhi court on March 26. Meanwhile, the court fixed April 1 for hearing on interim bail plea moved by Ms. Kavitha. Ms. Kavitha’s counsel sought an interim bail in the court on grounds of her son’s exams. The Enforcement Directorate told the court that further custodial interrogation of Ms. Kavitha was not required.

AAP’s PM residence gherao march: Many detained, party says Delhi has become ‘police State’

AAP leaders and workers took to the streets on March 26 against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, with many being detained at Patel Chowk as they tried to march towards the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Kejriwal Zindabad”. Claiming that the Delhi Police has turned the national capital into a “fortress”, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told a press conference that the way the BJP-led central government has imposed restrictions under section 144 “across the city”, it seems Delhi has become a “police state”.

Sandeshkhali | PM Modi speaks to BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26 called up the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, and lauded her as “Shakti Swaroopa’‘, BJP leaders said. Ms. Patra, who had raised her voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies, was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.

H.D. Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya seat in Lok Sabha elections

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the Janata Dal (Secular) on March 26, named its state President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as the candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where a high voltage poll battle is expected. It also cleared Prajwal Revanna for Hassan seat. The party that had hard bargained with the BJP for the Kolar Lok Sabha reserved constituency is yet to name the candidate.

India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar

India firmly supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 26, amid the Southeast Asian nation’s maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea. Addressing a news conference in Manila, Mr. Jaishankar said he held a very good discussion with his counterpart Enrique Manalo in Manila.

Ten MLAs urged ECI to arrange voting for 50,000 displaced Kuki-Zo people outside Manipur

Ten Manipur MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar group of tribes have asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to let the displaced members of the community scattered beyond the State vote from wherever they have taken shelter. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on March 25, the MLAs said the eligible voters among some 50,000 displaced Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people living outside Manipur should be allowed to cast their votes using Aaadhar cards and other valid documents as many of them would have lost their voter identity cards.

Congress lands in new trouble with Shrinate’s now-deleted post on Kangana

Congress’s social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate’s now deleted post containing objectionable remarks about actor Kangana Ranaut, who is going to contest her maiden election from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has triggered a political maelstrom, with the Congress acting defensively while the BJP increasing the heat with mulling legal action against Ms. Shrinate.

Courts can’t stop people from engaging in political activities as condition of bail: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has quashed the bail condition imposed by the Orissa High Court on a man that he shall not be involved in any political activity, saying it will breach his fundamental rights. A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on a plea filed by Siba Shankar Das, a former Mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation, against the January 18 order of the high court.

Abhay Thakur appointed as India’s next ambassador to Myanmar

Senior diplomat Abhay Thakur, who is at present an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the country’s next envoy to Myanmar, the MEA said on March 26. The 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) had served as sous-sherpa of the G20 process during India’s presidency of the influential bloc. “Abhay Thakur (IFS: 1992), presently Officer on Special Duty in the ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” the MEA said in a statement.

WHO calls for greater attention to violence against women with disabilities, and older women

Older women, and women with disabilities, are subjected to intimate partner and sexual violence, but also face specific risks and additional forms of abuse, sometimes at the hands of caregivers or healthcare professionals, the World Health Organization said on March 26, adding that this includes coercive and controlling behaviours such as withholding of medicines and assistive devices or other aspects of care, and financial abuse.

Julian Assange will not be immediately extradited, U.K. court rules

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange was on March 26 given a chance to continue his fight against extradition to the United States after the High Court in London said the U.S. needed to provide more assurances. U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange (52) on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks’ high-profile release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Israel and Hamas dig in as international pressure builds for a cease-fire in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 26 vowed to press ahead with Israel’s offensive and blasted a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a pause in the fighting, saying it had emboldened Hamas to reject a separate proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release. As the war in Gaza grinds through a sixth month, each side has publicly insisted that its own idea of victory is in reach and rejected international efforts to stem the bloodshed.

S&P ups India growth forecast to 6.8% for FY’25

S&P Global Ratings on March 26 raised India’s growth forecast for the next financial year to 6.8%, but flagged restrictive interest rates as a dampener for economic growth. The Indian economy is estimated to have clocked a growth of 7.6% in the current fiscal. In November, last year, the U.S.-based agency had projected India’s growth to be 6.4% in 2024-25 fiscal on robust domestic momentum.

Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet in contention for multiple honours at Hockey India awards

Veteran goalkeepers P R Sreejesh and Savita Punia found themselves in contention for the ‘Player of the Year’ honours in the men’s and women’s category respectively as Hockey India unveiled nominees for its annual awards which will be presented here on March 31. Sreejesh, a former captain, and Punia have been among the most consistent performers for India and have also been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award. India men’s team captain and defender Harmanpreet Singh has also been shortlisted in two categories. He will be in contention for the player of the year as well as the defender of the year award.

