Top news of the day: Supreme Court refuses to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls; Cyrus Mistry reinstatement as Tata Sons chairman set aside, and more

The judgment by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the scheme began in 2018 and continued in 2019 and 2020 without any impediments. Justice Bobde, who read out the judgment, said the court found no reason to stall the sale of electoral bonds now.

The court rejected arguments that the ouster of Mr. Mistry as chairman by the Tata Sons Board was “oppressive”.

Road and rail traffic was disrupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the Bharat bandh called by farmers on Friday as part of their nationwide protest against the three agri laws though there was partial response to it in other parts of the country.

The teams will work with the respective State/U.T. government to ascertain reasons for the surge.

The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight.

Mr. Navlakha has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Bombay High Court on February 8. The High Court had upheld the NIA court verdict to deny him bail “despite the petitioner (Navlakha) spending more than 90 days in custody”.

Speaking at the panel discussion of party representatives on elections and launch of a publication on Assembly elections, The Hindu Publishing Group Director said media had the duty of discussing such issues. “A huge proportion of electoral bonds has gone to the BJP,” he said.

The Prime Minister also met with the leaders of the ruling alliance in Dhaka and interacted with a delegation of the Muktijoddhas or former guerrillas who fought in the war of 1971. He also met with the leaders of the religious minorities of Bangladesh.

Mr. Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters.

"If Giphy and Facebook remain merged, Giphy could have less incentive to expand its digital advertising... This is particularly concerning given Facebook's existing market power in display advertising," the regulatory authority said.

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, settles 11 paise higher.

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI | Rahul, Pant steer India to competitive total against England

Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.