The major news headlines of the day and more.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 25, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via PTI

The major news headlines of the day and more.

No normality in ties until LAC disengagement, says Jaishankar after meeting Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister holds talks with Jaishankar and Doval on border, Ukraine, Afghanistan and bilateral issues.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

The swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum massacre

Eight people were burnt to death on March 21 at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district after the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader.

No additional attempt in civil services exam, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will not be feasible to give another chance at the civil services main examination to aspirants who fell sick with COVID-19 when the exam was held in January.

Assam to seek Aadhaar cards for persons left out of NRC

About 19.06 lakh people were left out of the complete draft NRC. They were among 27 lakh people whose biometrics had been collected during the claims and objections phase of the NRC exercise.

Ukraine officials report 300 died in Russian airstrike on Mariupol theatre

In a vain attempt to protect those inside from missile and airstrikes that Russia has rained down on cities, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” in Russian had been posted outside the grand, columned theater to make it visible from the air.

Sri Lanka’s The Island newspaper halts printing amid shortages

The Island, which was published without interruption during the civil war , has now halted its print edition, owing to a shortage of newsprint amid the severe economic crisis facing the country.

Where all in the world is COVID-19 raging now?

Many Asian and European nations are witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant and its sub-variant BA.2. According to Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation (WHO) director for Europe, the increase in cases has come after European countries “brutally eased restrictions”, news agencies reported.

Pakistan National Assembly session adjourned without tabling no-trust motion against Imran

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the session was adjourned till 4pm on March 28 due to the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khayal Zaman on February 14.

RRR movie review: Beyond the spectacular showmanship

RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) turns out to be a canvas for Rajamouli to scale up his showmanship after Baahubali. He leads us into the film in chapters — the story, the fire, the water… introducing the film’s context and its protagonists Bheem (NTR) and Ram (Ram Charan). Rajamouli delivers another larger-than-life spectacle aided by winsome actors, but the storytelling takes a backseat.

Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd straight day on inflation, rate hike worries

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41% to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it tanked 495.44 points to 57,100.24. The broader NSE Nifty declined 69.75 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,153.

Pak vs Aus third Test | Australia beats Pakistan to claim historic series

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

Indian Premier League returns home bigger than ever

It will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams be fighting it out for the most coveted T20 trophy in world cricket.