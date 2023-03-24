March 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi may have to vacate bungalow unless he gets relief from higher court: official

“As he has been disqualified from Lok Sabha, he is not entitled to a government accommodation. According to rules, he will have to vacate his official bungalow within a month since the date of disqualification order,” an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said. Mr. Gandhi was allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

Vindictive politics, new low for democracy: Opposition on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

The Congress has said it will fight the matter politically and legally, while the BJP has said the decision to disqualify Mr. Gandhi was a legal one and not a political call. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said Opposition leaders have become the “prime target of BJP”.

Finance Bill 2023 approved with amendments

The Lok Sabha held a voice vote and passed the Finance Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members. With the passage of the Finance Bill, tax proposals announced in the Budget would be passed. The Budget envisages an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the financial year starting April 1.

Supreme Court clarifies ‘mere membership’ of banned organisation will make person criminally liable under UAPA

With this judgment, the Supreme Court has set aside a series of its own judgments which had concluded that “mere membership”, unlike “active membership”, of an unlawful association or organisation did not make a person a criminal or a terrorist. The judgment, on Friday, was based on an intra-court reference made in 2014.

Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh’s last location traced in Kurukshetra district

However, the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh remains unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

Case registered over pro-Khalistani protest at Indian High Commission in London: Delhi Police

On March 19, a group of protesters, that were part of a demonstration against the crackdown, launched in Punjab by the security forces on Waaris Punjab De group, vandalised the windows at the Indian High Commission.

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm, undergoes surgery in United Kingdom

In a statement, Ms. Jayashri’s family said she had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She underwent a surgical procedure for an aneurysm.

Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 10 civilians, wound 20 more

Five people died in Kostiantynivka, a town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, when a Russian missile hit an aid station. Ukrainian authorities last year established hundreds of so-called “points of invincibility,” where residents hard-pressed by the war could warm up, charge their cellphones and get snacks.

President seals Finland’s NATO bid by signing required laws

The move by President Sauli Niinistö means Finland has completed national measures needed to join NATO, and is now just awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO’s 30 existing members that haven’t ratified its bid.

Government hikes securities transaction tax on futures, options contracts

Options contracts will now attract 0.021% STT from 0.017% earlier and futures will attract a levy of 0.0125%, up from 0.01% - as per changes to this effect brought into the Finance Bill cleared by the Lok Sabha.

Markets fall nearly 1% amid weak trend in global equities; Nifty slips below 17k

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79%, while the Nifty slipped 155 points or 0.90%