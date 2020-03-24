Top news of the day: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus, tax deadlines extended, and more

Japan will hold the Summer Olympics Games by the summer of 2021 at latest, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax and GST returns, raised threshold of default that could trigger insolvency of a company and waived charges on cash withdrawals from ATM of other banks as a precursor to a broader stimulus package for the economy distressed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the States, the total number of confirmed cases in the country on March 24 stands at 539. On Monday, the government announced a slew of measures, including the suspension of all domestic flight operations until the end of March, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Coronavirus | Labour Minister asks CMs to release construction worker welfare funds

Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detention after more than seven months, former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah has called for the immediate release of others in preventive detention since August 5.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, proved the majority in the floor of Legislative Assembly on Tuesday with Congress boycotting the trust vote.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll out emergency welfare measures for construction industry workers because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the party said on Tuesday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Haryana doctor tweets on poor healthcare infrastructure

Albert Uderzo, the co-creator and illustrator of the “Asterix and Obelix” comics that delighted legions of children and adults over the past six decades, has died aged 92, his family said on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has warned of an “increasing trend” in COVID-19 cases in the country and called upon State Governments to enhance surveillance and contact testing of those who may have been infected.

A day after the historic rout, equity benchmark Sensex bounced back to close 693 points higher on Tuesday as investors noted governments across the world taking prompt economic measures to offset the financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up as the country tackles the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering.

Also read: Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 | 51 private labs will soon be allowed to conduct tests

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a ₹3,280 crore package to provide relief to the poor, senior citizens, agricultural labourers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and daily wagers who would be affected by the lock-down necessitated as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.