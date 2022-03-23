The major news headlines of the day and more.

Students belonging to 12-14 age group line up to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu on March 22, 2022. India is doing away with all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.. | Photo Credit: AP

Centre to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31

However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue.

Committees on medicines, devices should continue till COVID-19 is over: report

Since various strains of COVID–19 are emerging in the world and wave after the wave of the pandemic is affecting our country as well, the government must retain various committees including the Drugs Coordination Committee (DCC) and the COVID Drugs Management Cell (CDMC) to continuously function till the pandemic is completely over, said a parliamentary panel.

Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

The BJP’s decision to retain Mr. Dhami as Uttarakhand CM came despite the fact that he lost his seat of Khatima, while the BJP won a majority in the Assembly election.

11 charred to death in massive fire in timber godown in Secunderabad

Police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and the victims, who work as daily wagers from Bihar.

Birbhum killings | Calcutta High Court asks Central Forensic Science Laboratory to collect samples from site

The Court also asked the State government to file a report in the case before it by 2 p.m. on March 24, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again. At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour on fuel price rise issue

The House was adjourned for an hour, 11 minutes after the proceedings began at 11 a.m. as the Opposition members continued to protest with placards. This is the second consecutive day when the House is witnessing adjournment over the fuel price rise issue.

In 11th hour decision Taliban hold to ban on girls education

In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan’s new rulers decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said on March 23 on the first day of Afghanistan’s new school year.

A new fund directs its support to Ukraine’s long-term needs

Open Society Foundations has launched the Ukraine Democracy Fund with a $25 million pledge, in hopes of raising $100 million.

Abel prize for 2022 goes to American mathematician Dennis P. Sullivan

The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters has awarded the Abel prize for the year 2022 to American Mathematician Dennis Parnell Sullivan, who is with the Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York and the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Wipro GE Healthcare forms Intercontinental, a new business region worth $3 billion

The Intercontinental region is nearly a $3 billion business unit with 10,000 employees, covering over 60 countries across Latin America, India & South Asia, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said the company in a statement on March 23.

ICC Test Rankings | Jadeja regains top spot among all-rounders

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gained three spots to move up to No.5 in the rankings chart in the Test ranking for batters.