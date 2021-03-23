Top news of the day: Centre says all above 45 can get vaccinated for COVID-19 from April 1; India abstains from vote on Sri Lanka resolution at U.N. rights body, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“All those above 45 years will be eligible for the vaccine from April 1. The Cabinet discussed it today and decided after taking into account the task force and scientific experts’ advice,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after the Union Cabinet meeting.

The resolution on Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka was however adopted after 22 member states of the 47-member Council voted in its favour.

Loan moratorium case | Supreme Court bars banks from charging compound, penal interest

A three-judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah said the amount taken as compound interest or penal interest should be adjusted with future loan payments. However, the court agreed with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that extending the date of the loan moratorium was “not viable”.

During the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Narendra Modi cited the party’s good performance in panchayat polls, where the “good intentions” behind the farm laws were were clearly communicated to the people, and said it was a reason for remaining firm on them.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the CAA was notified on December 12, 2019, and came into force from January 10, 2020.

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP pledges to release ‘corrected’ NRC

Manifesto, however, avoids any reference to the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP fields former CEA Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat

The BJP announced 13 candidates including economist Ashok Lahiri and Lt. Gen. (retd.) Subrata Saha.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Stalin promises houses for Rameswaram fishermen

The DMK president said that at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel had touched a new high in the BJP government, the DMK, after the polls, would give substantial subsidies so that suffering fishermen could start over.

Kerala Assembly Elections | Flex boards with picture of Jayarajan appear in Dharmadam

Huge flex boards, with the picture of former CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P. Jayarajan with slogans ‘We are Sure PJ’, have appeared in the Dharmadam where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting.

All the convicts are operatives of outlawed Harkatul Jihad Bangladesh.

The national weather agency has posted severe weather warnings in every mainland State or territory but one, affecting around 10 million people in the country of 25 million.

RSF said that in a lawsuit filed with the public prosecutor in Paris on Monday, it accuses Facebook of allowing large-scale proliferation of hate speech — notably against journalists — and false information despite promises to provide a safe online environment.

AstraZeneca reported on March 22 that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced it will acquire the 58.1% stake held by D.V.S. Raju and family in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) for ₹3,604 crore. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Dhawan hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 106-ball knock while Krunal plundered seven fours and two maximums in his entertaining innings.