Top news of the day: Kerala reports 28 new coronavirus cases, India's death toll rises to 8; Sensex suffers worst ever one-day crash, and more

Based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the States, the total number of confirmed cases in the country on March 23 stands at 425. All train, metro and inter-State transport services across the country were suspended on Sunday till March 31. On Sunday, India observed a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to practise social distancing in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

West Bengal reported its first case of coronovirus death in Kolkata on March 23. A 57-year-old resident of Dum Dum was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on March 16. The patient was tested positive on March 21.

In its worst ever crash, the BSE Sensex plummetted 3,934.72 points or 13. 15% to 25,981.24 on March 23 after several States announced lockdown following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. Likewise, the NSE Nifty nosedived 1,135.20 points or 12.98% to settle at 7,610.25.

The rupee on Monday tumbled by 102 paise to settle at a lifetime low of 76.22 (provisional) against the US dollar as domestic equities came under pressure following a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Here are the takeaways from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcements on restrictive measures in TN from 6 p.m. from March 24 to 31.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday after the passage of the Finance Bill, 2020 without any debate due to the situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic. The House was scheduled to adjourn on April 3.

The Government of Telangana has decided to tighten the rules governing the lockdown imposed in the State till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus. There will be 100% curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., it had announced.

The U.K. government on Monday warned that tougher lock-down measures, including curfews akin to those in place in other European countries such as France and Italy, would have to be enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) “if selfish people continued to put lives in danger by not following social distancing rules.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced State-wide promulgation of prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and closure of all district borders from 6 pm on March 24 to 31, under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as part of measures to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted Australia to withdraw its athletes from the 2020 Olympics on Monday while the nation's top rugby league competition was called off and other domestic sports scrambled to stave off financial ruin.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented a budget of ₹65,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal here on Monday. While the budgetary outlay was ₹60,000 crore for the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government’s first budget back in the year 2015 was ₹30,000 crore.

Companies’ expenditure to deal with the coronavirus outbreak will be considered as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, according to the government.