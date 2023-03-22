March 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on COVID situation amid rise in cases

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Parliamentary standing committee seeks information on deaths due to heart attack post COVID

“Currently, there is insufficient evidence/data to prove whether rise of myocardial infarctions and sudden deaths have been due to COVID-19 vaccines — but these cases of sudden deaths due to myocardial infarctions have increased post COVID,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said.

Security barricades around British High Commission, residence of High Commissioner Alex Ellis removed

The development comes two days after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by pro-Khalistan protesters who took down the national tricolour demanding an end to the police action against fugitive Amritpal Singh in Punjab. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the Indian High Commission in London. Around 20 police vans with a few dozen officers are on alert as part of security measures against an anticipated protest later in the day.

Bilkis Bano plea | Supreme Court agrees to constitute Special Bench

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has told Bilkis Bano that a Special Bench will be formed to hear her petition challenging the release of 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for her gang-rape during the 2002 riots.

Criminalisation of marital rape | Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions on May 9

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud heard an oral mentioning by senior advocate Indira Jaising for early listing of the case.

IIT Bombay Dalit student death | Alumni, student groups write to Fadnavis, seek FIR

This letter is written by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), Ambedkarite Students Collective (ASC) and a concerned alumni group of IIT Bombay. The APPSC also tweeted a photograph of the student, Darshan Solanki, with a caption that he would have turned 19 on March 21, 2023.

Delhi Excise policy case | Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody

Enforcement Directorate produced Mr. Sisodia on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1 will possibly be launched in middle of 2023, says ISRO chief

S. Somanath said Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, is going to be “a very unique solar observation capability for which instruments have already been delivered, and ISRO is in the process of integrating them in the satellite.

Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Just hours earlier, Japan’s prime minister left the Ukrainian capital following a show of support for the country. The same day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow after discussing his proposal for ending the war, which has been rejected by the West as a non-starter.

The porn star, the President and ‘hush money’: Why Donald Trump faces arrest

In July 2006, real estate tycoon and reality television star Donald Trump met an adult film actor, Stormy Daniels, at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Exactly what happened next is in dispute but it appears likely to culminate this week in the first ever criminal indictment of a former President of the United States.

Boris Johnson to be grilled over partygate scandal

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has published a fresh bundle of evidence, including photographs and statements from Mr. Johnson’s close aides at the time, ahead of the oral evidence session.

PM Modi unveils India’s 6G vision document, says nation becoming big telecom tech exporter

“Within six months of the 5G rollout, today we are talking about 6G. This shows the confidence of India. Today we have brought the vision document to the fore. This will become a big base for the rollout of 6G,” Mr. Modi said.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI | Australia post 269 despite fine bowling efforts from Hardik, Kuldeep

While Pandya (3/44 in 8 overs) shaved off the top half, Kuldeep’s (3/56 in 10 overs) rhythm and guile on a helpful Chennai track was the biggest takeaway as the latter’s delivery to remove Alex Carey was the ball of the series.