The major news headlines of the day and more.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in New Delhi on March 22, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via PTI

India must stand against ‘autocracies’ like Russia and China: senior U.S. official

Hours after U.S. President Joseph Biden called India “somewhat shaky” in its support for sanctions against Russia, in comparison to other Quad partners Japan and Australia, a senior U.S. official visiting New Delhi said India must stand against “autocracies like Russia and China”.

No country can stay on sidelines of Ukraine crisis, says Austrian Foreign Minister

Alexander Schallenberg is one of the many officials and Ministers visiting India from European and U.S. ally countries that are part of the sanctions regime against Russia, in an attempt to discuss India’s position on the issue. In a chat, Mr. Schallenberg, who travelled to Delhi from Islamabad this week, says India and Pakistan should open up trade and build South Asian connectivity.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked 80 paise a litre; LPG up ₹50

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹96.21 per litre as against ₹95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 86.67 per litre to ₹87.47. Simultaneously, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased to ₹949.50 for each 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital.

Every Indian legally bound to reply census queries: Government tells Lok Sabha

The census operation continues to be on hold and the Government has not yet announced the new schedule.

Better to err on the side of caution to ensure public health during pandemic, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court

States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the Supreme Court on Tuesday justified their hardened stand to make COVID-19 inoculation mandatory, even at the cost of denying people their rights, by saying that it was better to err on the side of caution to prevent serious or irreversible harm to the public when there was insufficient information about the virus.

Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid Congress opposition, walkout

As per the Bill, whoever converts or attempts to convert a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to fine not less than ₹3 lakh.

8 burnt to death led in Birbhum after Trinamool leader’s murder

Eight people, six women and two children, were burnt to death in violence that erupted at Baktui village in West Bengal ‘s Birbhum district on Tuesday following the murder of a deputy pradhan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Several houses were set on fire after the murder and seven charred bodies recovered from one house alone. One person died of burn injuries at a hospital in Birbhum, the police said.

Data | India reduced arms imports from Russia, while China’s dependency increased

Russia has been the most preferred source for India’s defence purchases since at least the 2000s with an exception in 2021, when France replaced Russia as India’s primary source.

Ukrainian President warns Russia war could lead to famine in other nations

In his latest address to Western lawmakers, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament via a video link that his people were clinging to survival, with the Russian military devastating Ukrainian cities and slaughtering civilians.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian court

The Russian opposition leader is currently serving another prison sentence in a prison colony east of Moscow.

Sensex, Nifty bounce back to close 1% higher on gains in RIL, Infosys, TCS

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 696.81 points or 1.22% at 57,989.30. It touched a high of 58,052.87 and a low of 56,930.30 in intra-day trade. It rallied 760.38 points or 1.32% during the day. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 197.90 points or 1.16% to finish at 17,315.50.

ICC Women’s World Cup | India’s semifinal hopes alive with 110-run win against Bangladesh

Yastika’s fifty helped India to 229 before Sneh Rana took four wickets to bundle out Bangladesh for 119.