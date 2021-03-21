Top news of the day: Sharad Pawar says Mumbai Police ex-chief’s claims need thorough probe; Centre warns of COVID-19 ‘upsurge’ following Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said that the charges against senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are ‘serious’ and any decision regarding him will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A team of the Health Ministry has reported that nearly 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 local residents at the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in Uttarakhand are being reported positive every day. Such a rate had the potential to rapidly turn into an ‘upsurge’ in cases.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi said that his condition is stable and that he got admitted at the hospital for observation on March 20.

Coronavirus | New infections scale fresh peak

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 77.7% of the new cases in 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on March 21. Maharashtra reported 27,126 cases followed by Punjab with 2,578 and Kerala with 2,078 cases.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari present at Amit Shah rally, says he was pushed towards BJP

His son Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020, and is contesting against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 | Congress giving false guarantees, says Modi

The Prime Minister said this in reference to the “five guarantees” that the Congress has promised in poll-bound Assam. The guarantees, including the nullification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and ensuring 5 lakh government jobs, were incorporated in the Congress manifesto that party leader Rahul Gandhi released on March 20.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | Farming is my hereditary occupation, says Palaniswami

Responding to DMK supremo M.K. Stalin’s charges, the CM lists out the programmes his government implemented in agriculture sector.

“Aadhaar Authentication in Jeevan Pramaan is on a voluntary basis and user organisations shall provide alternate means of submission of Life Certificate. NIC shall comply with provisions of Aadhaar Act 2016, Aadhaar Regulation 2016 and the O.M.s (official memorandum), circulars and guidelines issued by UIDAI from time to time,” a notification by the Ministry of Electronics and IT has said.

China has the strongest military force in the world while India stands at number four, according to a study released on March 21 by defence website Military Direct. “The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61 and then France with 58. The U.K. just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43,” said the study.

The shells landed at the entrance and in the courtyard of the hospital in Atareb, a town in rural western Aleppo.

The big drop came as the the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

Ind vs Eng | Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg

England name squad for three-match ODI series, injured Archer dropped.