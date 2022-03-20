Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi greets N. Biren Singh after his election as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting in Imphal on March 20, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh

March 20, 2022 19:00 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Biren Singh to continue as Manipur Chief Minister

A team of BJP central observers made this announcement in Imphal on Sunday, ending more than a week of suspense on who would take charge.

Online classes set to begin for students pursuing medical education in Ukraine

Students said they had been informed of the move through mail from the universities in Ukraine.

I-T department accuses unicorn start-up of financial irregularities involving ₹400 crore

The group directors have disclosed an additional income of more than ₹224 crore in various assessment years, and offered to pay their due tax liability. During the probe, the agency also unearthed a complex “hawala” network involving some shell companies operating from Mumbai and Thane, which provided accommodation entries (bogus transactions) worth over ₹1,500 crore.

India hopes for permanent presence in Arctic

India’s ‘Arctic Policy’ document was unveiled recently.

Advisory body recommends reduced time gap between first and second dose of Covishield

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended that second dose of Covishield can be administered from 8 to 16 weeks after first dose. Currently the second dose is being given 12-16 weeks after the first dose.

BSF probes drone found in farmland along Bangladesh border in West Bengal

The South Bengal frontier of the border force headquartered in Kolkata issued a statement on Saturday, saying it has approached the local police station in Petrapole, North 24 Parganas district, to take custody of the black quadcopter model ‘S500’ to get it forensically examined.

U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy ‘as dangerous’ as NATO expansion in Europe, says China Vice-Foreign Minister

The Ukraine crisis, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told a forum in Beijing on Saturday, “provides a mirror for us to observe the situation in the Asia-Pacific” and the region “faces two opposite choices: should we build an open and inclusive family for win-win cooperation or go for small blocs based on the Cold War mentality and group confrontation?”

Ukraininan officials say art school used as shelter for 400 people bombed by Russians

Ukrainian authorities said the Russian military bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in the port city of Mariupol, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an unrelenting siege by Russian troops would go down in history for what he said were war crimes.

Hopeful of concluding early harvest trade deal with India by end of this month: Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit on Monday that is expected to further enhance overall comprehensive strategic ties between the two sides including in areas of trade and investment.

Suzuki to invest ₹10,445 crore for local manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect with the Gujarat government.

Lakshya Sen makes a habit of being a giant-killer

The return from Lee Zii Jia was wide. Lakshya Sen threw his racket up in the air. It was all over. He was through to the men’s singles final of the All-England badminton championship. No Indian had reached there since Pullela Gopichand did in 2001. That makes Lakshya’s 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 win in the semifinal against the defending champion from Malaysia even more significant.

ICC Women’s World Cup | England edge New Zealand to stay alive

England came into the match with only one win from four matches in the eight-team round-robin; New Zealand had two wins from five matches. Neither could afford another loss in a virtual knock-out match between teams desperate to reach the semifinals.