Top news of the day: India records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in 111 days; India and U.S. resolve to deepen strategic cooperation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in 111 days.

Partnership a “central pillar” of U.S. policy for Indo-Pacific., says U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Mr. Hosabale replaces Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who held the position since 2009.

A year after the lockdown, jobs are not only harder to find, they pay less.

Antilia bomb scare | NIA recreates crime scene with Sachin Vaze

The scene was recreated late on March 19, in which Sachin Vaze was asked to walk there for some time, a police official said.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 | Modi rakes up toolkit row, claims Congress backing those trying to finish Assam tea industry

The Prime Minister said a toolkit recently sought to defame Assam tea, famous across the world, and Yoga, the legacy of our ancient saints, as part of a “conspiracy”.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | From land movement to industry, Singur’s resistance has come full circle

Amid Trinmool-BJP clash in the Hooghly belt, the Left revives former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s slogan “Krishi amader bhitti, shilpo amader bhobishoyt. (Agriculture is our foundation, industry our future)”.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | Stalin questions CM over ‘bulky contracts to relatives’

The AIADMK, after mortgaging the rights of Tamil Nadu, accepted anti-Tamil moves initiated by the “arm-twisting BJP” at the Centre and had ultimately become BJP’s branch here, the DMK president said.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 | Coir industry awaits revival push from government

Although the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has made interventions and initiated several steps to revive the crisis-ridden coir industry, a lot more needs to be done to ensure the survival of the sector, which employs thousands of people in the State.

Coronavirus | Imran Khan tests positive

The Pakistan Prime Minister, 67, was vaccinated on March 18.

According to Chinese media, the two countries have decided to set up a working group on climate change.

“So, as you know, it’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while briefing reporters on the presidential plane on the way to Atlanta.

The quake was centred off Miyagi Prefecture, in the country’s northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011 that left more than 18,000 people dead.

With this, 20 States are now eligible for an additional borrowing of 0.25% of Gross State Domestic Product.

Ind vs Eng 5th T20 | England opt to field against India in series decider

India brought in left-arm pacer T. Natarajan in place of opener K.L. Rahul.