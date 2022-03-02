The major news headlines of the day and more.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building, which the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said was hit by recent Russian shelling, in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022. Photo: Ukraine Emergency Ministry Press Service via AFP

Indians urged to immediately leave Kharkiv as Russian airstrikes continue

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the detriorating situation. They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said. "Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today." The advisory did not specify where these places are but according to Google Maps, they appear to be on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russia considering humanitarian corridor for Indians in Kharkiv

In his first press conference since taking charge as the new Ambassador of Russia, Denis Alipov appreciated India’s position at the Security Council and said Moscow will investigate the death of the Indian medical student in Kharkiv.

India won’t spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi at U.P. poll rally

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, Mr. Modi said his government would not spare any effort to bring home Indians safely from Ukraine.

Government must spell out its clear strategy on evacuating Indians from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has launched a “SpeakUpForStudents” campaign on social media in favour of students to exert pressure on the government to take steps to ensure early safe evacuation of all Indian students from Ukraine.

Stuck in university at Ukraine’s Sumy city, 600 Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food, water

Not a single Indian student from Sumy State University has been evacuated so far, one of the students said over the phone.

Mamata Banerjee to address rally in Varanasi on March 3 during PM Modi’s visit to city

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not contesting the Assembly election in the State, but Ms. Banerjee, in an earlier announcement, had said that her party would be preparing to fight a few seats from here in the general election of 2024. The party began work on building a unit in the State after senior Congress leader Laliteshpati Tripathi joined the TMC.

Mumbai cruise drugs case | NCB yet to receive report on forensic analysis of electronic evidence

Investigation not yet complete and it is premature to say anything at this stage, says NCB official.

State of the Union address | Biden slams Putin, outlines fight against inflation in U.S.

U.S. President asks people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Scott Morrison said he would continue to discharge his duties as Prime Minister while in isolation and co-ordinate his government’s response to the war in Ukraine and emergency support for the unprecedented floods in the country’s east.

Myanmar pardons celebrities jailed for anti-military views

The celebrities released from Insein Prison in Yangon include prominent film industry figures Lu Min, Wyne, Pyay Ti Oo, his wife Eaindra Kyaw Zin and popular male model and actor Paing Takhon, MRTV reported.

Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.9 in February

February marks the eighth month in a row that the manufacturing sector has expanded, with the PMI staying above the long-run average of 53.6. Favourable demand conditions led to an uptick in business optimism to the highest level since last October, although it is still below the long-term average.

BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all positions at company

“The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe’ s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company,” BharatePe said in a statement.

Sensex plunges 778 points on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 30-share BSE index ended 778.38 points or 1.38% lower at 55,468.90. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 187.95 points or 1.12% to 16,605.95.

IPL teams to start training from March 14 or 15, five practice venues identified

It is understood that the MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the cash-rich tournament, which begins on March 26.