Top news of the day: Jio top buyer in telecom spectrum auction; Sri Lanka now clears Indian investment at another Colombo Port terminal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India's first auction of telecom spectrum in five years ended on Tuesday with ₹77,814.80 crore of airwaves being bought, mostly by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it will develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) at the Colombo Port along with India and Japan, in a near-360 degree policy turn from a month ago, when the two partners were ejected from a 2019 tripartite agreement to jointly develop the East Container Terminal (ECT), amid port unions' resistance to “foreign involvement”.

Members of the Congress on Tuesday burnt an effigy of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to protest against his “anti-party activities” and for “praising” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to send teams from the farm unions to election-bound States. Elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal, will be held from March 27 till April 29, and counting on May 2.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to “prohibit” the conduct of Assembly elections in West Bengal in an “unequal manner” in eight phases.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Tuesday launched the party’s five-guarantee campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday dismissed the talk of his party joining the front led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led front.

Twenty-five lakh potential beneficiaries had registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday, the first day of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination covering those over 60 and people with specified comorbidities over the age of 45, the Union Health Ministry said.

India on March 2 hit out at Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation but provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of state funds, and asked Islamabad to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

After nearly two years of work, the merger of the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV has been finalised and will be replaced by a single entity Sansad TV. On March 1, retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana slipped two places to sixth among batters but Jhulan Goswami retained her fifth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC women's ODI Players' rankings issued on Tuesday.

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with England captain Joe Root and West Indies' new batting sensation Kyle Mayers were on Tuesday nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' for their exceptional performances in February.

Cheering on England is generally a low priority for Australia's cricketers but Joe Root's team can count on warm support from their Ashes foes during the fourth and final test against India this week.