Top news of the day: Two more test positive for COVID-19 in India; SC refuses to refer Article 370 matter to seven-judge Bench, and more

A Delhi court Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana the Health Ministry confirmed on March 2.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India will not affect Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said in Dhaka. Addressing a seminar, the visiting Indian official said on Monday that NRC was rolled out in Assam “entirely at the direction” of the Supreme Court of India.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana on Monday declined a plea to refer to a larger Bench petitions challenging the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the police to file a status report on measures taken by it for medical treatment and rehabilitation of violence-affected people in northeast Delhi.

Likening the U.S.-Taliban agreement in Doha to the long-awaited release of a film, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India was “watching the space” closely to see that the gains of the last two decades were not lost.

With the world reeling from the impact of the COVID-19, there continues to be growing concern among residents in several countries that are badly hit, including Hong Kong where over 100 people have been infected.

World number one India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test on March 2.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is not in favour of State funding of elections as it will not be able to prohibit or check candidates’ own expenditure over and above provided for by States, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Pawan Kalyan's first look from his Telugu remake of Pink (that was also remade in Tamil as Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai) has been revealed.