The major news headlines of the day and more.

An aerial picture shows a general view of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital with smoke in the air on March 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia fires hypersonic missiles as Ukraine presses for peace deal

Moscow also said its troops had broken Ukrainian defences to enter the strategic southern port city of Mariupol and destroyed radio and intelligence sites just outside Odessa.

Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college after last rites

Naveen Gyanagoudar’s father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar made the announcement after it was conveyed to the family that the embalmed mortal remains of Naveen would reach Bengaluru on March 21.

Bhagwant Mann throws open 25,000 government jobs in Punjab

The Punjab Chief Minister has inducted 10 Ministers, including a woman, in his Cabinet on Saturday.

The behind the scenes man who scripted BJP’s Goa victory

Satish Dhond, BJP organisation secretary in Goa, is being credited with executing the deft social engineering of amalgamating OBCs, the Maratha and Bhandari community support to the BJP after years of being led the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community.

Manipur CM Biren summoned to Delhi again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has once again summoned to Delhi the caretaker Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren, and a senior BJP MLA, T. Bishwajit, on Saturday. Both left Imphal by different flights. Both declined to speak to the press about the sudden directive.

Geography in Indian Ocean is our basic advantage and we are utilising it: Navy

The Indian Navy is building capacity to ensure that whatever capacity China can bring into the region, it has all those capabilities to counter that, a Navy representative told the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Security forces have gained decisive control over terrorism in J&K, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday said security forces had achieved decisive control over terrorism in the Union Territory, where the dream of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mukherjee had finally been realised.

India logs 2,075 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths

The 71 new fatalities include 59 from Kerala.

China reports COVID-19 deaths in more than a year

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin Province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

Oil imports from U.S. to rise amid criticism for Russian purchases

U.S. is now the fourth-biggest supplier; will account for 8% of oil imports by India this year.

Data | Which items drove up inflation in February 2022?

Retail inflation crossed the RBI’s comfort level (6%) for the second consecutive month while wholesale inflation remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month.

India wins nine medals in Asia Cup Stage-1 archery world-ranking tournament

The recurve archers got one gold and two silver medals, while the compound archers gathered one gold, four silver and a bronze.