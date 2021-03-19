Top news of the day: Curbs on theatres and private offices in Maharashtra as COVID-19 cases surge; Centre wants WhatsApp restrained from implementing new privacy policy, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

In light of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed restrictions on drama theatres and auditoriums in the State, asking them to operate only at 50% of their capacity till March 31. Similarly, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50% of their capacity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes bill to put seven castes under Devendrakula Vellalars

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to put seven castes under one nomenclature of “Devendrakula Vellalars” with some exceptions for some of the castes in certain districts of Tamil Nadu. The castes include Devendrakulathan, Kadaiyan, Kalladi, Kudumban, Pallan, Pannadi and Vathiriyan.

The messenger app’s new privacy policy is not in tune with Intermediary Guidelines Rules, says Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Trinamool says free and fair elections not possible with ‘partisan and biased’ Election Commission

A six-member delegation met Election Commission officials in New Delhi to raise the incident of clashes in Nandigram.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 | BJP selling hatred to divide people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader promises to nullify CAA, increase daily wage of tea plantation workers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | MNM manifesto not a plaster for immediate problems, says Kamal Haasan

The “organic” vision document with a 10-year time frame aims at bringing the State out of debt, and providing employment to women and the youth, he said.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 | Two Kerala Congress legislators resign

The resignations of veteran Kerala Congress leader, P.J. Joseph and Mons Joseph from the Assembly, hours before the deadline for filing the nominations was to end, is learnt to avoid rejection of the nomination during scrutiny and disqualification.

The petitioners submitted that the wife, a medical professional, was on COVID-19 emergency duty in the United States and that the husband needed a marriage certificate for obtaining visa to meet her.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief, in her plea, has contended that ever since she was released from preventive detention following the formal abrogation of Article 370, she has been facing a series of “hostile acts by the State”.

India is the third stop of Mr. Austin's three-nation first overseas tour, and the visit is seen as a strong commitment of the Joe Biden administration to its close allies and partners in the region.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | U.S.-China meeting in Alaska

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi in Alaska, in the first face-to-face interaction between the Biden administration and China. The meeting was more acrimonious than expected, right from the start, while the press was still in the room.

In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.

The Government of India held 26.12% stake while Panatone Finvest had 34.80%, Tata Sons 14.07% and the remaining 25.01% was with the public before the transaction. The government has already sold 16.12% stake through an offer for sale to retail and non-retail investors at the floor price of ₹1,161 per equity.

Wikimedia foundation, the non-profit that runs Wikipedia, said it will launch a paid service for high volume commercial re-users of its content. The service has been designed for companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, commonly referred to as “Big Tech”.

Twitter said it is “reviewing” approach to world leaders as it wants its policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on the platform and protect the health of the public conversation.

India vs England | Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar named in India’s ODI squad

All-rounder Krunal Pandya who has played T20s for India too earned his maiden ODI call-up.

ISSF World Cup | Divyansh, Babuta qualify for men's 10m air rifle final

As many as 294 athletes from 53 countries are competing in the first multi-nation Olympic sporting event of this scale anywhere in the world post the pandemic-forced lockdown.