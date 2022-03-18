The major news headlines of the day and more.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves after a Congress Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

G-23 group leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi

Two days after a show of strength by the G-23 leaders, party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mr. Azad’s meeting with the Congress president comes a day after former party chief Rahul Gandhi reached out to another member of G-23, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Centre asks States to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid COVID-19 surge in southeast Asia

Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases has been the pillars of COVID-management for the government. However, the testings were stopped recently as India has been recording a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Hate peddled against Kashmiri Muslims has made our students vulnerable: Omar Abdullah

“If any student is attacked or harmed in any State in India, the Centre and that State government have to take the blame for it. A perception is being created that all Kashmiri Muslims do not stand other faiths. I fear that the hatred propagated may have consequences for young Kashmiri students studying outside, who are just in their 20s and were not even born in 1990. They are being made vulnerable,” Mr. Abdullah said on the death anniversary of senior NC leader Wali Mohammad Itoo, who was assassinated in 1990 by gunmen.

Tamil Nadu budget | ‘Women heads of families will get ₹1,000 when State finances improve’

Work is on to identify the beneficiaries, says Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Workers buried under debris as land at construction site caves in near Kochi

Seven construction workers, all believed to be from West Bengal, were buried under soil as land caved in at a construction site at Electronics City in Kalamassery, north of Kochi City, on Friday afternoon.

Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 infections exceed one million amid outbreak

Health officials reported 20,079 confirmed infections on March 18, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,16,944. Nearly 97% of those came from Hong Kong’s current wave, which began in December. Since February 9, nearly 5,200 people have died from coronavirus.

Imran Khan faces revolt from within his ruling party ahead of no-trust vote

Nearly two dozen disgruntled lawmakers from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party have openly threatened to vote against him on the no-confidence motion tabled in Parliament by the Opposition, in a fresh blow to the embattled premier struggling to cling to power.

Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring

The country’s new rulers apparently didn’t like a story the broadcaster aired on their decision to ban foreign drama series from local television, said Khpalwak Sapai, head of TOLONews, who was among the three arrested.

Top sports court upholds FIFA ban on Russia

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, sport’s top court, is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks.