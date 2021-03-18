Top news of the day: Now, Pakistan Army chief calls for better relations with India; Supreme Court sets aside M.P. High Court’s ‘rakhi-for-bail’ order in sexual assault case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterates Kashmir’s role in relation between the two countries.

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking a suspected sex offender to visit his victim at her home and allow her to tie a ‘rakhi’ on him as a condition for his bail.

Mr. Modi says Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana protects farmers from risk associated with economic uncertainties.

Jai Kisan Andolan founder Yogendra Yadav said while the government has been claiming that the “MSP was, is and will be there”, farmers have been forced to sell below the minimum support price and face huge losses for years.

Five States — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — continue to report a surge in the COVID-19 daily new cases, and 79.54% of the new 35,871 cases are from these five States. India has also reported 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, with five States accounting for 84.88% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths, and Kerala reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Our government is serious about reducing road accidents...1.5 lakh people died due to road accidents in the last one year which is more than 1.46 lakh deaths due to COVID-19,” the Road Transport Minister told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Parliament proceedings | Less than 10 lakh children with Severe Acute Malnutrition identified, government tells Rajya Sabha

In a written reply in the Upper House, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said identification and management of severe acute malnutrition is an ongoing process.

The textbooks published by the State government for Class XII and the students’ guidebooks brought out by a private publisher stated that “Islamic terrorism” was a strand of the religion, which had brought havoc to the world by “suicide attacks, unlimited barbarity, blackmail, demand for ransom and heinous killings”.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Modi, Adityanath to campaign

The BJP has submitted a list of key campaigners. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, G. Kishan Reddy and Gen. V.K. Singh are among the campaigners.

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes: Modi

“The Congress has become so weak that it can align with any outfit and mislead people for the sake of getting votes,” the Prime Minister said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

Of the 21 candidates the Indian Secular Front has so far announced as part of its share of seats in the alliance with the Left Front and the Congress, 10 are either Hindu or belong to Adivasi communities, while the rest are Muslims. The ISF is led by Furfura Sharif’s influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

Puducherry Assembly Elections | BJP manifesto to be released on March 24

The document is likely to be launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a letter, Bob Menendez asks the U.S. Secretary of Defence to raise India’s planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

Jayanath Colombage’s statement comes just days before member countries vote on a new resolution on the island nation’s rights record.

This makes Spain the fourth European nation to decriminalise assisted suicide, alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks of pregnancy.

After rallying nearly 500 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE index gave up all gains to end 585.10 points or 1.17% lower at 49,216.52. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 163.45 points or 1.11% at 14,557.85.

Ind vs Eng 4th T20 | England wins toss, opts to bowl against India

India made two changes with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar.