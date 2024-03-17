March 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

ECI makes fresh electoral bonds data public; BJP received ₹6,986.5 crore, Future Gaming top donor for DMK

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 17 made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain. These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week. The BJP received the maximum funds through these bonds at ₹6,986.5 crore since they were introduced in 2018, followed by the Trinamool Congress (₹1,397 crore), the Congress (₹1,334 crore) and the BRS (₹1,322 crore).

ECI advances counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly elections to June 2

The Election Commission of India on March 17 advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2 from June 4. The ECI had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two Assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes but as the term of the two Assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said on March 17. The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party has been asked to depose at the agency’s office in central Delhi.

International students assaulted for offering Namaz at Gujarat University hostel; MEA in touch with State government

Students hailing from different foreign countries staying at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons over the issue of offering Namaz on the hostel campus, police said on March 17. A few injured students have been admitted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad after the incident which took place on March 16 night.

PM Modi asks Ministers to draft roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years of new govt during Cabinet meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 told Ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said. Chairing a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Mr. Modi also asked the Ministers to meet Secretaries and other officials of their respective Ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ‘making noise’ without courage to amend Constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 17 accused the ruling BJP of lacking the courage to amend the Constitution despite “making noise” about it. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai after leading the ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan, he asserted that truth and the support of the people were on his side. He said that the ongoing battle went beyond political affiliations, portraying it as a clash of ideologies between centralisation of power and decentralisation, with an emphasis on amplifying the voices of the people.

Kerala to challenge withholding of Presidential assent for its Bills

Kerala will soon challenge the legality of President Droupadi Murmu withholding her assent for the Bills that were passed by the Kerala Legislature before the Supreme Court. The President had withheld assent to Kerala University Laws (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2022, University Law Amendment Bill, 2022, and the University Law Amendment Bill, 2021 from the seven Bills that were referred to her in November 2023. However, she gave her assent to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022. The State is yet to hear about the fate of two University Law Amendment Bills.

1992 riots and 1993 blasts | Maharashtra initiates steps to trace kin of victims for compensation

Three decades after the 1992 communal riots and the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to compensate the legal heirs of persons who were killed or went missing during the tragic events. The Government issued an appeal letter on March 14, urging the legal representatives or heirs of those who lost their lives or went missing in the aftermath of the riots and blasts to approach offices of the city and suburban collectors within the next month.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police

Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Noida, officials said. Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3 last year. The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to invade Gaza’s Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on March 17 to send ground forces into Gaza’s southern Rafah city despite growing international concern over the fate of Palestinian civilians sheltering there. Mr. Netanyahu, whose security and war Cabinets were later due to discuss latest international efforts towards a truce deal, stressed that “no amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of the war”.

European Union announces $8 billion package of aid for Egypt

The European Union on March 17 announced a $8 billion aid package for cash-strapped Egypt amid concerns that economic pressure and conflicts and chaos in neighbouring countries could drive more migrants to European shores. The deal is scheduled to be signed during a visit by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus and Greece, according to Egyptian officials.

Ukraine launches far-ranging drone attacks on final day of Russia’s presidential vote

Ukraine launched a new massive wave of drone attacks on March 17 as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for another six years. The Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage. According to the Defence Ministry, another two drones were shot over the Kaluga region just south of the Russian capital and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow.

Surveillance of Maldives’ vast maritime territory not a concern of ‘external parties’: President Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said the surveillance of his country’s territory should not concern any “external parties” as he announced measures to boost its defence forces, including the maiden deployment of drones to guard the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean. Mr. Muizzu’s latest comments came while speaking at a ceremony to launch the Maldives National Defence Force’s Air Corps and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, a press release by the President’s Office said. He announced new initiatives to strengthen the Maldives’ military capabilities at the ceremony.

Adani to invest $14 billion in FY25

Adani group plans to invest more than ₹1.2 lakh crore (about $14 billion) across its portfolio companies that range from ports to energy, airports, commodities, cement and media in fiscal year starting April 1, as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, sources said. The projected capital expenditure or capex for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal is 40% higher than what the portfolio is estimated to have incurred in FY24. According to analysts, the portfolio is estimated to have incurred a capex of around $10 billion in FY24 that ends on March 31.

Kohli back in India for IPL, set to join RCB training camp

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on March 17 returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL. Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing “personal reasons”. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.