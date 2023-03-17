March 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Delhi excise policy | ED gets 5 days custody of Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court gave the Enforcement Directorate custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia for five more days. The former Delhi Deputy CM has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Mr. Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons. These included former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

Parliament sees no major business in the week as protests over Rahul, Adani continue

Protests continued in both Houses of Parliament on March 17 over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks and the Adani issue. Both Houses were adjourned within half an hour of beginning the day’s proceedings. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will now reconvene on Monday, March 20, at 11.00 a.m. So far, the second leg of the Budget Session has failed to transact any major legislative business due to repeated disruptions.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for remarks against Sonia, Rahul

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on March 17 wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘derogatory, distasteful and defamatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on his February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. In response to the Congress accusing him of not mentioning Pandit Nehru in his speeches, Mr. Modi had noted that none of his descendants used the Nehru surname.

States must file counter-affidavits in anti-conversion law cases in three weeks: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on March 17 gave States three more weeks to file counter-affidavits to petitions challenging their anti-religious conversion laws, even as senior advocate Dushyant Dave said that 40 people are on the run and missionaries catering to the needs of the poor in Uttar Pradesh have been shut down owing to these statutes. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate C.U. Singh, for petitioner Citizens for Justice and Peace, said that more States are trying to “jump into the bandwagon” even while the court is hearing the case.

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in BRS MLAs poaching case

The Supreme Court on March 17 issued formal notice to the CBI in a case concerning allegations that the BJP conspired to poach Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti legislators. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M.M. Sundresh however said there was no need to issue notice to the Centre. The Telangana government, represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, has questioned a State High Court decision to transfer the case to the CBI when the State had already set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations of poaching. Mr. Dave had contended that a CBI probe would prove ineffective as the agency was “controlled” by the ruling BJP in the Centre.

Glossary to stop use of inappropriate gendered terms in legal discourse to be unveiled soon: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has announced that a legal glossary to guide judges against the use of inappropriate gendered terms in the legal discourse will be unveiled in the near future. Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day, the CJI talked about the ongoing exercise to come up with the legal glossary. He said there is a need to ensure zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and improper use of language against women.

Chinese loan app case | ED chargesheet against Razorpay, fintech firms, NBFCs on money laundering charges

The ED on March 17 said it has filed a chargesheet against payment gateway Razorpay, three fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and as many NBFCs and some others in a money laundering probe linked to Chinese loan apps which allegedly cheated numerous people. The agency named seven entities and five individuals as accused in the chargesheet. The accused entities include fintech companies Mad Elephant Network Technology Private Limited, Baryonyx Technology Private Limited and Cloud Atlas Future Technology Private Limited which are “controlled” by the Chinese nationals and three NBFCs registered with RBI named X10 Financial Services Private Limited, Track Fin-ed Private Limited and Jamnadas Morarjee Finance Private Limited.

Norwegian Ambassador to India criticises ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’; makers respond

Producer Nikkhil Advani has responded to the Norwegian Ambassador to India’s criticism of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Advani also alleged the ambassador ‘admonished’ two women after the film’s screening. Directed by Ashima Chibber and starring Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on the experiences of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian woman who fought an extended custody battle after her children were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services. The film was screened for the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, a day before release. However, the ambassador later criticised the film in an op-ed for a media organisation. He wrote that the film contained factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Norway’s policies on family life.

Xi to push Ukraine peace plan on Russia visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will start his third term with a symbolic visit to Russia starting March 20, Beijing announced on March 17, coming amid stepped up Chinese diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis. Mr. Xi “will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Asked if the visit will see China push its Ukraine peace plan, spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China “always believes political dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts and disputes.”

Pakistan High Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

A High Court in Pakistan on March 17 suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case till March 18, giving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief a chance to appear in a district court in Islamabad. The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad issued the arrest warrant against the ousted premier on February 28 in the Toshakhana case about the concealment of the proceeds of the state gifts and directed the capital city police to bring Khan to court by March 18. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, passing the order suspending the non-bailable arrest warrant on the day, also asked police to provide 70-year-old Mr. Khan security to appear in the sessions court.

Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push

Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on March 17 as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote. Opposition parties were expected to start procedures later on March 17 for a no-confidence vote on the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The vote would likely take place early next week.

Japan’s Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan, seek India’s support

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will on March 20 announce a new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific in New Delhi and seek India’s support to partner with Tokyo to check China’s growing influence across the region. Under the plan, which will be announced during Mr. Kishida’s two-day visit to India, Japan will increase support to emerging economies, especially in the region, Japanese officials said.

Big banks create $30-billion rescue package for First Republic

Eleven of the biggest banks in the United States announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on March 17 in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector. First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed on Friday after depositors withdrew about $40 billion in a matter of hours. It appears that First Republic, which had deposits totalling $176.4 billion as of December 31, was facing similar issues.

India’s forex reserves fall to over 3-month low of $560 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $560 billion as of the week ended March 10, lowest since early-December, the RBI’s statistical supplement showed on March 17. The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3. The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI | Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami ground Australia for 188

Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj shared three wickets apiece as India bowled out hapless Australia for a mere 188 in 35.4 overs in the first ODI of their three-match series, in Mumbai on March 17. The collapse was inexplicable as Australia lost last six wickets for only 19 runs in a space of 7.5 overs as Hardik Pandya’s decision to bring in Shami for a quick second spell turned out to be decisive.