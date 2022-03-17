The major news headlines of the day and more.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol on March 14, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed the theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by airstrike

Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol as officials said Russian artillery on Thursday destroyed more civilian buildings in another frontline city. Some hope emerged, as an official said some people had managed to survive the Mariupol theatre strike.

Punjab to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23: Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab Chief Minister said it is his “personal WhatsApp number” and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free Government in the State.

Vaccination drive a testament to India’s capabilities: Mandaviya

The Union Health Minister was delivering the keynote address at a webinar, titled “India’s Public Health Response to manage COVID-19”, with NITI Aayog members and more than 200 NGOs and civil society organisations that had worked at the grassroots during the pandemic.

BARC India resumes ratings for individual news channels

BARC India temporarily suspended the viewership ratings of the news channels in October 2020 amid allegations of a Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.

Manipur leadership crisis not yet resolved, says former Minister Bishwajit

The senior Minister in the previous BJP-led government said that during a two-day stay in Delhi, no national BJP leader discussed the matter with him or caretaker Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

India needs to expand trade with neighbours: Amit Shah

Due to the past mistakes in drawing India’s boundary, Kartarpur, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site barely six km away, was left outside the Indian territory, he noted.

India extends $1-billion credit line to Sri Lanka

An agreement to this effect was signed between the State Bank of India and the Government of Sri Lanka on Thursday, during a visit of the country’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to New Delhi.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit India from March 19

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the 14th India-Japan summit will be held on March 19.

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, the U.S. officials and others say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.

South Korea’s omicron deaths surge amid faltering response

South Korea reached another daily record in COVID-19 deaths on March 17 as health officials reported more than 6,21,000 new infections.

Ukraine crisis: Moody’s scales down India growth hopes

The global rating firm marginally pared the country’s growth hopes for 2023 from 5.5% to 5.4%, citing the global impact on growth due to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

IPL 2022 | Weight of captaincy removed, a stress free Kohli could be dangerous news for opposition: Maxwell

Kohli, who relinquished RCB captaincy after last year’s IPL, has also resigned from T20 and Test captaincy while being removed from ODI leadership role.