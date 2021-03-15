Top news of the day: JeM ‘commander’ Sajjad Afghani killed in Shopian gunfight; SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to nullify election result if maximum votes for NOTA, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) ‘commander’ Sajjad Afghani was killed in the encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian, as the operation continued for the third day on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Election Commission of India to respond to a plea that fresh elections should be conducted in constituencies where the maximum votes polled are NOTA.

India will take up with the United Kingdom when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He also described India as the land of Mahatma Gandhi and said it can never turn its eyes away from racism.

The Congress and the government traded barbs in Lok Sabha on Monday over donations to the PM Cares Fund, with the opposition party alleging that LIC gave money to the corpus instead of providing benefits to people and union minister Anurag Thakur hitting back at it over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepting funds from China.

A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

The Supreme Court on Monday swooped-in to intervene on behalf of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustards over the birds falling dead after colliding with power lines running through their dwindling natural habitats in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld Kerala High Court’s confirmation of an Election Commission (EC) order declaring a group led by Jose K. Mani as the official Kerala Congress (Mani) and granting it the official election symbol of ‘Two Leaves’.

Their confidence soaring high after a resounding series-levelling win, India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman K Sivan has said, as the government opens up the sector to get private players onboard.

Twitter confirmed its global roll out of Spaces for both iOS and Android users, allowing them to start and host conversations. The micro-blogging platform did not disclose when it plans a global roll out for Spaces, but Reuters had reported that a possible roll out can be as early as next month.

India reported its biggest daily rise this year of 25,320 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fourth day that cases have consistently risen over 20,000 infections. Until March, only twice had cases crossed 20,000 in January.

It’s been five years now, and only 7 of the 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the Information and Technology Department during the first edition of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2015 have fully fructified and commenced operations.