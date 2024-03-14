March 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Election Commissioners appointment | Ex-bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named EC

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala have been named as the new Election Commissioners by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, committee member and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on March 14. Addressing reporters at his residence soon after the meeting ended, Mr. Chowdhury said six names came up before the panel for the selection of the two ECs and the names of Mr. Sandhu and Mr. Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the high-powered panel.

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel recommends simultaneous polls, common electoral roll in report submitted to President

The high-level committee on ‘’one nation one election”, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report on simultaneous polls to President Droupadi Murmu on March 14. The committee met the Honourable President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The panel recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. The report comprises of 18,626 pages, and has been prepared after extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days.

Lok Sabha election 2024 | CPI(M)-led Left Front announces candidates for 16 seats in Bengal amid talks with Congress

The CPI(M)-led Left Front on March 14 announced candidates for 16 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, amid the talks with the Congress over sharing of seats. Addressing a press conference, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said 14 of the 16 candidates are new and young. The Left Front fielded CPI(M)‘s Saira Shah Halim from Kolkata South, Sujan Chakraborty from Dum Dum, Srijan Bhattacharya from Jadavpur, Dipsita Dhar from Serampore and Sayan Banerjee from Tamluk.

Obscure trust links India’s top businesses with Modi’s election war chest

Behind the doors of a small, nondescript office in the heart of New Delhi lies the headquarters of an electoral trust run by just two men that is the largest-known donor to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a Reuters review of public records. The Prudent Electoral Trust has raised $272 million since its creation in 2013, funnelling roughly 75% of that to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. The trust’s donations to the BJP total 10 times as much as the $20.6 million it issued to the Opposition Congress, the records show.

Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms and associated social media accounts for publishing vulgar content

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has blocked 18 OTT platforms on the charge of publishing obscene and vulgar content. The 19 websites, 10 apps and 57 social media handles associated with these platforms have also been blocked nationwide. The action has been taken, in coordination with various intermediaries, for violations of the Information Technology Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. While seven of the blocked apps were hosted on Google Play Store, three were on Apple App Store, said the Ministry.

Don’t ride piggyback on Sharad Pawar to get votes, Supreme Court tells nephew Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court on March 14 asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to not “ride piggyback” on uncle and Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar to get votes. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan said Mr. Ajit Pawar should desist from using the elder Pawar’s photographs and name on his party pamphlets and notices.

Delhi excise scam case | Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons issued to him on ED complaint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 14 moved a sessions court in New Delhi challenging the summons issued to him by a lower court on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal is likely to hear Mr. Kejriwal’s applications later in the day.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Punjab, fields 5 Cabinet Ministers

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 14 released its first list of eight candidates for Punjab, fielding five Cabinet Ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the list, Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Drug seizure case | Tamil Nadu government files defamation against Edappadi Palaniswami, Annamalai for comments against CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government has filed defamation complaints against the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K .Palaniswami and BJP state president K. Annamalai accusing them of making derogatory statements defaming the government and linking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the recent seizure of pseudoephedrine in New Delhi. The complaints were filed before the Principal Sessions Court by the City Public Prosecutor G. Devarajan on behalf of the State government seeking to punish the Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Annamalai under Sections - 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for Defamation).

Nitish, Rabri among 11 elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on March 14 declared elected unopposed to the State Legislative Council for a fourth consecutive term. Besides Mr. Kumar, 10 candidates from different parties, who had stood in the biennial polls to 11 seats of the Legislative Council, were declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Others who got elected to the Upper House include former Chief Minister Rabri Devi (RJD), State Minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former Minister Mangal Pandey (BJP).

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 14, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years. Ms. Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab’s Patiala and a former Union Minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February 2023 soon after her husband, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on March 14 took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

‘Betrayed by TMC, will return to BJP’: Arjun Singh after being denied Lok Sabha ticket in Bengal

Disgruntled TMC leader Arjun Singh on March 14 said he would return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents. Mr. Singh also claimed that a “top TMC leader” would join the saffron party along with him. Mr. Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had earlier quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2022, he returned to the TMC but did not resign as MP.

Russia sentences Navalny supporters to prison

A Moscow court has sentenced two university students to more than three years in prison for their involvement with the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russia in 2021 outlawed Navalny’s organisations as “extremist” and has handed down lengthy prison sentences to several of the Kremlin critic’s aides and supporters. Moscow’s Khoroshevsky District Court sentenced Ivan Trofimov, 23, and Alina Olekhnovich, 22, to three-and-a-half years in a penal colony on charges of participating in an “extremist” organisation, state media and rights groups reported on Thursday, citing the court’s press service.

U.K. publishes definition of extremism; critics say it risks creating more division

The British government published an official definition of “extremism” on March 14, and said groups that get the label will be barred from receiving government funding. It’s unclear who will be on the list, and critics say branding non-violent groups as extremist could undermine freedom of speech and worship, or risk unfairly targeting some people, such as Muslims, and create more division. The government defined extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to destroy others’ rights and freedoms or “undermine, overturn or replace the U.K.’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights.”

Italy regulator fines TikTok $11 million over content checks

Italy’s competition watchdog has fined three units of social media giant TikTok 10 million euros ($10.94 million) in total for inadequate checks on content potentially harmful to young or vulnerable users, it said on March 14. TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and other social media companies including Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, are under pressure from regulators around the globe to protect under-age users.

Sri Lanka receives bomb disposal equipment through Chinese military grant

Sri Lanka has received a stock of bomb squad equipment through a grant from the Chinese military, the Sri Lankan army has said. The Chinese Ambassador in Colombo handed over the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) equipment to the Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Rtd) in a ceremony held on March 13, according to a media statement. The equipment will be used primarily for screening, bomb detection, and disposal, according to army sources in Colombo. The statement did not mention the cost of the equipment.

Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

Polish director Roman Polanski is now embroiled in a fresh lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a minor in the 1970s, according to recent court filings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff last year in Los Angeles Superior Court, was recently allowed to disclose Polanski as the defendant. The plaintiff, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, accuses Polanski of inviting her to dinner as a teenager after meeting her at a party.

Wholesale food prices spiked in February

India’s wholesale price inflation moderated to a four-month low of 0.2% in February from 0.27% in January, despite an acceleration in food and primary articles’ inflation rates, owing to a sharper year-on-year drop in manufactured products and fuel and power prices. The Wholesale Food Index picked up from 3.8% in January to 4.1% in February, while primary articles’ prices rose 4.5%, compared with 3.84% in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was 0.07% higher, with primary articles rising 0.22% and the Food Index up 0.17%.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final | Mumbai clinches title for 42nd time, beats Vidarbha by 169 runs

Domestic heavyweights Mumbai ended their eight-year barren run to lift a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on March 14, beating a resolute Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of a thoroughly engrossing summit clash. The fate of the final — Mumbai’s 48th in the 90 years of the tournament’s history — in Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.