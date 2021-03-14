Top news of the day: Mamata resumes campaign on wheelchair; Government says it never threatened staff of social media platforms with jail term, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | An injured tiger is more dangerous, says Mamata as she resumes campaign on wheelchair

I’m still in pain but I feel the pain of my people even more, says West Bengal Chief Minister.

Assembly Elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

In West Bengal, 4 MPs, actors and dissident Trinamool leaders are in the party list. In Kerala, it has fielded ‘metroman’ E Sreedharan from Palakkad and former Union Minister K.J. Alphons from Kanjirappally seat. For Tamil Nadu, it announced actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as its candidate from the Thousand Lights Assembly seat. The BJP’s women cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan has been fielded against noted filmstar Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore South seat. In Assam, Hasinara Khatun has been fielded from Baghbar and Suman Haripriya from Hajo Assembly constituency.

“The government welcomes criticism and dissent. However, of late, repeated instances of abuse of social media to foment hate, discord and violence by terrorist groups from outside India and circulation of morphed images of women, revenge porn posing threat to the safety of users especially women users have become grave concerns,” the Ministry said.

Coronavirus | India records highest daily spike in coronavirus infections in 2021

The maximum deaths were also recorded in the States with the rising caseload with Maharashtra registering 88 fatalities followed by Punjab with 22 deaths and Kerala with 12 deaths.

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA seizes Innova car

It is not clear if it was the same Innova that was following the explosives-laden Scorpio before the latter was parked near Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25. Meanwhile, a special court has sent assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to NIA custody till March 25 in connection with the case.

On March 12, 35 RLSP leaders including its State president (in-charge) Virendra Kushwaha and workers joined the RJD. “We’ve expelled our leader Upendra Kushwaha from the party and merged the RLSP with the RJD,” Mr. Virendra Kushwaha had said.

A total of 116 Myanmar nationals crossed the Tiau River and reached Farkawn village in Tripura through a stretch where Assam Rifles personnel were not present, said Ramliana, president of the Farkawn Village Council.

The meeting will take place after a gap of nearly two-and-half years. The last meeting took place in Lahore in August 2018.

As per the dialogue, informally called ‘jirga’, the accused have tendered an apology over the attack and a similar incident in 1997. The Muslim clerics have assured full protection to the Hindus and their rights as per the country’s Constitution.

A “pressure cooker bomb” exploded at a crowded government office at Lahan in southeastern Nepal’s in Siraha district, according to media reports.

The former RBI Governor opined that the government’s ambitious target to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25 was “more aspirational, rather than a carefully computed one even before the pandemic”.

The leading home grown drug makers are recalling products in the U.S. market, the world’s largest market for pharmaceutical products, for various reasons.

Vijay Hazare final | Aditya Tare and Prithvi lead Mumbai to fourth title

When needed the most, the mighty Mumbai’s batting came good and blew away Uttar Pradesh by chasing down the target of 313 runs with six wickets and 51 deliveries to spare. The reward for this power-hitting display was a fourth Vijay Hazare (50-over) title at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

The visitors chased down 267 runs in 48.4 overs to attain an unassailable 3-1 lead.