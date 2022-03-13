The major news headlines of the day and more.

Medics transport a serviceman on a stretcher at a hospital in Yavoriv, Ukraine on March 13, 2022 following an attack on the Yavoriv military base. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian airstrike in western Ukraine kills 35

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia’s grinding invasion.

India’s daily COVID-19 count dips to 3,116; lowest in 676 days

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 13. The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Congress leadership scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says former Minister

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the Congress leadership scripted its own defeat by giving power to turncoats and opportunists who were alien to the Congress, its history and its culture.

Goa Governor calls session of Assembly on March 15 for MLAs to take oath

The BJP, which has been promised support by three Independent MLAs, will stake claim to form a government on March 14, sources said.

Manipur smaller parties fight for attention after BJP’s clear majority

These parties have underlined their National Democratic Alliance and North East Democratic Alliance link with the saffron party

Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Asansol, Babul Supriyo from Ballygunje, says Mamata

The byeelections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunje Assembly seat are scheduled on April 12 and the results will be declared on April 16.

Odisha MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev accused of ramming SUV into crowd may be arrested soon

The two-time MLA, is in hospital after being thrashed by a crowd after the incident at Banpur in Khordha district.

Chorus for Rahul as Congress president grows louder as CWC meets

Ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said no one was taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Mr. Gandhi does and was fighting resolutely.

Plea in Supreme Court for medical students returning from Ukraine to continue education in India

The plea also sought directions to the Centre to provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme for admitting them in the Indian curriculum.

After port terminal deal, Adani group bags power projects in Sri Lanka

New Delhi is resorting to ‘diplomatic blackmail’ says popular Colombo newspaper.

China’s daily COVID-19 cases hit two-year high; reports nearly 2,000 new infections

The Chinese mainland on March 12 reported 1,807 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 131 imported cases, China’s National Health Commission said on March 13.

Janaushadhi Kendras to offer big discounts and nutraceuticals products to customers

Currently there are 8,675 PMBJP kendras with three IT-enabled warehouses functional at Gurugram, Chennai and Guwahati and fourth one is ready to start operations at Surat.

Ind vs SL, 2nd Test | India reach 61/1 in second innings after bowling out Sri Lanka for 109 on Day 2

In reply to India’s first innings total of 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on March 12.