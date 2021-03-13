Top news of the day: Passengers not following COVID-19 protocols may be put on no-fly list; DMK promises law against NEET, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the COVID-19 protocol for passengers even after repeated warnings during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as ‘unruly passenger’ and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger as provided in CAR shall be followed by the concerned airline,” said the DGCA circular issued on March 13.

The Health Ministry said said 140 deaths had been reported with five States accounting for 81.43% of them. Maharashtra saw the highest casualties (56) followed by Punjab (34) and Kerala (14).

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | DMK promises law against NEET and special court to try cases against AIADMK Ministers

The party’s manifesto, released on Saturday, also promised 75% reservation for Tamils in employment opportunities in companies and a reduction in petrol, diesel and milk prices.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is a haughty man “puffed up with conceit” who wants to justify his “scandalous tweets” about the Supreme Court as “jokes”, law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar told the Supreme Court in an affidavit. Mr. Kamra is facing criminal contempt proceedings in the apex court on a plea filed by the student.

“You will be surprised at today’s development as to why at this age I am joining a party when I had withdrawn myself from party politics. This is because the country is passing through crucial times,” Mr. Sinha said.

Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign | 4.7 lakh beneficiary verifications in a single day

The “Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman” campaign of the National Health Authority recorded over 4.7 lakh beneficiary verifications in a single day on March 10 to enable them to avail themselves of free healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, noted a release issued by the group on March 13.

Working Group against Arbitrary Detentions urges probe into violation of her rights.

Minister for Public Security Sarath Weerasekera said he had signed a paper for Cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on “national security” grounds.

The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for March 18 while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey in April, officials said.

A military plane crashed in Kazakhstan on March 13, killing four of its crew and injuring the other, officials said. The country’s Emergencies Ministry said the two survivors were hospitalised.

It will augment connectivity between metro and non-metro cities, says the no-frills carrier.

World singles TT qualification tournament | Indians eye Olympic qualification

There are four spots available for men and five for women.